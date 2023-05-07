The recurring drama about the debt limit

8
Once again there is a debate in Washington about raising the debt limit. This is less about fiscal policy restraint and more about wringing political concessions from the opponents. The markets are still reacting nervously.
With the extraordinary stimulus measures in the pandemic, government debt around the world has continued to climb. In the USA, too, debt has increased significantly in recent years and is now around 31 trillion. $. It is once again approaching the debt limit.
