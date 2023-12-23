The “Red Sea Crisis” escalates and freight prices skyrocket. The global supply chain may be affected!Related A-shares and futures contracts have gone crazy. Many listed companies responded_Oriental Fortune Network

The “Red Sea Crisis” has sparked comprehensive price adjustments in the ocean freight chain, setting off a wave of uncertainty and market volatility. The crisis, which began thousands of miles away, has now reached the ocean freight industry, affecting international shipping routes, freight rates, and the global supply chain.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict, combined with Houthi armed forces’ repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea, has prompted major international shipping giants to suspend Red Sea routes to ensure the safety of their vessels and crew. While Chinese-funded shipping companies have not officially announced route suspensions, some have verbally notified the suspension of cargo pickups on the Red Sea route.

The impact of the Red Sea crisis has led to significant market responses, including substantial increases in the Shanghai Shipping Exchange Container Shipping Index, which reflects the actual settlement costs of container shipping from China/Asia to northwest Europe. As a result, the shipping industry has seen stock market fluctuations, with companies such as Ningbo Ocean Shipping, China Merchants Shipping, and Jinjiang Shipping experiencing outstanding performances.

As major shipping companies suspend Red Sea routes, the market expects related route costs to rise, leading to an increase in freight rates on various routes. Additionally, the crisis has prompted some cargo owners to consider alternative transportation modes, such as China-Europe trains or air transport, to avoid delays caused by the Red Sea route suspension.

The decision to suspend Red Sea routes has also affected the global supply chain, with companies like IKEA warning of potential delivery delays for their products. U.S. clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has already planned to switch to air freight to avoid problems caused by the crisis, further highlighting the far-reaching implications of the Red Sea crisis on global trade and logistics.

Freight rate increases due to the rerouting of cargo ships and the need for more expensive insurance have also raised concerns about rising transportation costs and potential losses for cargo owners. However, industry experts believe that individual shipping companies will formulate different price strategies based on customer categories, with some opting for long-term agreement prices for stable large customers.

Furthermore, the “Red Sea Crisis” is expected to accelerate the development of diversified route products by international logistics, shipping, freight forwarding companies, and other related companies to better hedge risks associated with geopolitical conflicts on global trade.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the implications on global trade, logistics, freight rates, and supply chain stability remain a top concern for industry stakeholders and investors alike. The depth and magnitude of the crisis highlight the interconnectedness of global commerce and the potential for far-reaching consequences on the shipping industry and beyond.

