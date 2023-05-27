The reform of state-owned enterprises is getting better

A few days ago, the National Joint Purchasing Office of Chinese Proprietary Medicines released the “Centralized Procurement Documents of the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicines”. This centralized procurement is the first nationwide centralized procurement of Chinese patent medicines. There are 19 provincial alliances led by Hubei, 6 provinces led by Guangdong, Beijing and Shandong. Varieties involved: Xingnaojing, Brucea javanica oil, compound Xueshuantong, cinobufacin, zhiguqili and ginkgo biloba, etc.

At the same time, for the first time in the countrytraditional Chinese medicineThe results of the inter-provincial alliance procurement of decoction pieces are planned to be announced. 21traditional Chinese medicineA total of 100 companies plan to be selected for the types of decoction pieces and 42 product specifications. The average price drop is 29.5%, and the maximum price drop is 56.5%.becausetraditional Chinese medicineThe decline in the hospital admission price of decoction pieces is limited, so the impact of the decline in the price of decoction pieces in public medical institutions to private medical institutions is expected to be relatively limited. In the long run, joint mining of decoction pieces is expected to improve the quality of decoction pieces, which will help improve the efficacy and patient recognition of downstream TCM medical institutions, and will benefit the development of the TCM industry in the long run.

Right now, the policies of state-owned enterprises in traditional Chinese medicine have a lot of room for growth, and the brand power of time-honored brands provides strong advantages and great growth potential.

From a policy perspective,State-owned enterprise reformFocus on national development, further optimize the layout of the state-owned economy, adjust the structure and strategicallyrecombine, Adjusting and revitalizing stock assets, optimizing the allocation of incremental capital, and improving the optimal allocation mechanism of state-owned capital have become new goals. The country’s economic strategic structure layout for state-owned enterprises is steadily advancing and constantly optimized and perfected. The Chinese medicine industry continues to receive policy support, and state-owned Chinese medicine companies have considerable room for development.fromachievementOn the whole, the growth rate of income and profit of state-owned Chinese medicine enterprises is generally flat and stable, and there is room for optimization on the expense side. State-owned Chinese medicine enterprises still have room for optimization in terms of channels and employee incentives.

From a fundamental point of view, the title of “China Time-honored Brand” owned by state-owned Chinese medicine companies is an extremely high-quality asset. Years of accumulated industry experience and excellent quality have won the trust and reputation of many consumers. potential.

On the other hand, some Chinese medicine state-owned enterprises continue to introduce state-owned capital to improve their strategic positioning; or establish a flexible mechanism to introduce private capital, bringing new vitality to the mixed reform. For traditional Chinese medicine companies with a state-owned background, optimizing the equity structure and introducing private capital and strategic investors can bring in new management teams and resources, strengthen the corporate governance structure, and improve corporate decision-making efficiency and execution capabilities.

open sourcesecuritiesThe analysis pointed out that in the past two years, many state-owned background traditional Chinese medicine enterprises have completed theEquity transferTransactions or equity acquisition transactions optimize the asset structure and gather to the main business, thereby improving corporate efficiency and reducing operating risks, increasing corporate value, and adapting to market changes.

Comments: “Current Medicine”medium special estimate“It is evolving from a central enterprise to a local state-owned enterprise. Recently, the pharmaceutical industry”medium special estimate“The market is based on Chongqing State-owned Assets (Heavy Pharmaceutical Holdings) to Fujian State-owned Assets (Pien Tze Huang), Tianjin State-owned Assets (Tianjin Pharmaceutical) and Shandong State-owned Assets (Xinhua Medical) sequential evolution, based on the actions of state-owned enterprises and undervaluation in the three years from 2020 to 2022, pharmaceuticalState-owned enterprise reformStill an important investment line.

Here, by integrating multipleBrokersup to dateresearch reportInformation, to bring 4 company profiles for fans and friends, for reference only.

1、Baiyun Mountain

From a mid- to long-term perspective, the company is a master of traditional Chinese medicine from the South School, actively promoting the revitalization of centuries-old brands, and creating “superstar varieties”. Under the background of the current state’s strong support for the innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine, the company’s traditional Chinese medicine business will have a large room for development. (qunyisecurities）

2、Tai Chi Group

In 2021, Sinopharm Group will become the company’s holding companyshareholder, carried out in-depth reforms on the company’s operation and management. Initiate the reform of the marketing system, optimize the salary structure of sales staff, build a sales force + major profit contributors, and stimulate the enthusiasm of sales; focus on large industrial varieties, increase the marketing and promotion of varieties with sales exceeding 100 million, and promote the rapid growth of product sales. Looking forward to 2023, the core varieties of traditional Chinese medicine such as Huoxiang Zhengqi Oral Liquid and Jizhi Syrup will intensify the development and expansion of regions outside Sichuan and Chongqing. Chemical drugs focus on the hospital market. After the epidemic, as the demand for medical treatment recovers, hospital sales will also usher in a recovery. (Joaquinsecurities）

3、Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

The company has gathered 8 core Chinese medicine enterprises, among which, Xiazhong of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals currently has 4 national secret formulas and 4 national protected varieties of traditional Chinese medicine; Lei Yunshang of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals owns the national secret product Leishi Liushen Pill; the predecessor of Hu Qingyutang can be traced back to 1874 Years, with a long history; Zhengda Qingchunbao star products include Guanxinning, anti-aging tablets, etc., with a rich product matrix. The company’s traditional Chinese medicine products are rich in resources. On this basis, the company is also continuing to promote the secondary development of products, enriching the clinical evidence of products through evidence-based research, and the market value of traditional Chinese medicine products is expected to further expand. (CITIC Construction Investment）

4、China Resources Sanjiu

In the medium and long term, the trend of brand concentration in the self-diagnosis and treatment market is clear. As the leading company in the industry, the company’s bargaining power has been further strengthened. After the epidemic’s interference factors are weakened, it is expected to usher in a better recovery. As the company continues to promote the “1+N” brand strategy, strengthen the influence of the 999 brand, further enhance the brand concentration in the future, further enrich the brand and product portfolio, and actively promote digital transformation, it is expected that the company’s CHC business is expected to continue in 2023. good growth. (CITIC Construction Investment）

(Source of article: Daily Economic News)

