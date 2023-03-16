The Treasury splits in two

And in the end the reform of the MEF takes a decisive step and arrives in the Council of Ministers. The basic idea remains that of unpacking the powers of the Treasury: on the one hand there will be the management of international issues and the public debt, on the other there will be all the problems associated with investee companies who then also bring with them the whole question of the appointments that have been talked about for months.

It is a project desired by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti who will soon have to identify a new director who will work alongside Riccardo Barbieri. Going into the detail of the document that Truth&Business was able to consult, it can be seen that “the Department of the Economy will have competence in the field of financial interventions in the economy, state company shareholdings and the valorisation of public assets”.

Enhancement of the subsidiaries

Two main points. In terms of shareholdings, it is highlighted that the new department will have the task of enhancing the state’s shareholdings, also through privatization and disposal operations, and the related preliminary and preparatory activity”. Not only because his duties will also concern the monitoring of the reform of publicly owned companies and the assessment of the impacts of financial interventions and tariff and concession policies.

Then there is the entire chapter dedicated to the valorisation of public assets and heritage through the activity of “census and analysis of the components of public administration assets and planning the disposal of public real estate assets”.

The offices

The department will be divided into three offices. There will be an ad hoc office for financial interventions in the economy, a department for shareholdings and a section of the ministry that will be responsible for protecting strategic assets and enhancing public assets. “The Department has also been assigned two general managerial level function posts for the specific needs of consultancy, study and research in the areas of competence, also with reference to the need for support in the implementation of the projects envisaged by the National Recovery Plan and resilience (PNRR) and strategic projects concerning public and private investments, as well as, for the needs connected to the implementation of the Next Generation Eu programme”.

L’Iter

The transition to the Council of Ministers is only the first in a process that includes some intermediate stages. In fact, after the probable Dpcm there will be a passage to the Council of State and a further green light that should come from the Court of Auditors. The names of the new director? Out of the game Antonino Turicchi, former general manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and current president of Ita AirwaysPaolo Ciocca (Consob commissioner) and Marcello Sala (former vice president of Intesa Sanpaolo) are in pole position.