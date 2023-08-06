The Regions make the hair out of the government: “Guarantee coverage on the Pnrr”

Regions, rebuked to the government: “Guarantee coverage on the Pnrr”

Il Pnrr continues to be at the center of political and economic debate. Indeed, after its revision, the problem remains of covering the definancing that some activities and projects will suffer. The Conference of the Regions expressed itself in this regard by recalling thegovernment attentionto whom he asks to guarantee the necessary coverage pto make up for the “gaps” created by the changes to the Plan.

Among the activities impacted by the review are i urban regeneration projects and integrated urban plansparticularly dear to local authorities. In today’s meeting, the governors prepared a document directed to Palazzo Chigi which also highlights the need for a greater involvement of the Regions in the Plan. For this it was also asked Minister Raffaele Fitto for a meeting to address the issues and critical issues raised.

Regions Conference, warning block construction sites without funding

The stakes are high. Without adequate coverage of the planned definancing of the Pnrr there is a risk of blockage of construction sites. The alarm was sounded by the Regions which today in the Conference discussed a document to be presented to the government with critical points and perplexities raised on the “new” Plan. The replacement of European resources with those of the budget – the governors point out – “it could represent a strong unknown given by public finance balances and the entry into force of the new European governancea risk of blocking construction sites without the certainty of funding”.

