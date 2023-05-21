The Regulatory Scrutiny Board – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Every EU law starts with a proposal from the European Commission. In most cases, this proposal is forwarded to the two legislators, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, where it is debated and passed. What hardly anyone knows, however, is that the so-called Regulatory Scrutiny Board (RSB) is a body that has a far-reaching influence on new legal proposals through impact assessments.

What does the RSB do?

As part of the EU better regulation agenda the European Commission (EC) does ‘Regulatory Scrutiny Board’ created. The RSB assesses the quality of draft impact assessments, fitness checks and key evaluations within the Commission. All major EU legislative proposals are accompanied by such reports and the RSB issues opinions and recommendations on them. The opinions of the RSB have a potentially far-reaching impact. If the panel issues a negative opinion on a draft, it must be revised by the Commission services and re-submitted to the RSB. If the panel produces a second negative opinion, only the Vice-President of the EU Commission and Commissioner for “Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight” can submit the initiative to the College of Commissioners for a decision on whether to go ahead with the proposal or not. Consequently, the RSB has a de facto veto position in the legislative process.

…and who is behind it?

The RSB currently consists of six experts together. Of these, the chair and three members come from the commission and two of the experts are externally recruited. The committee can by no means be described as independent, as the RSB likes to see itself. The current composition of the RSB also disadvantages women (only two out of six members are female, at times the gender ratio was even worse) and has a clear surplus of members with an economic education. Members work full-time for the Board for a three-year period, with the option to extend for a further year.

Opinions delay and water down new EU laws

The RSB published annual reports, showing that the RSB reviewed a total of 314 draft impact assessments from 2016 to 2021. The number of drafts reviewed varied from year to year, with 2018 and 2021 being the most productive years. In 2021, the RSB produced the most negative opinions, 31 in total. On average, 39% of the opinions are negative. The majority of the second negative opinions of the RSB from 2016 to 2021 relate to environmental and social legislation. Since two negative opinions require a decision by the college of commissioners, there may be delays and watering down of these legislative proposals, as the examples below show.

Implications in EU legislation

critics argue that the RSB is influencing legislation in favor of large industries through the back door. An example of this is the decision-making process policy on corporate sustainability due diligence, better known as this Supply Chain Law. In the course of the decision-making process within the commission, lobby contacts were made between the company representatives and the RSB. The aim of the industry was to ensure voluntary rather than statutory measures in the implementation of the law, thereby undermining potentially ambitious social and environmental goals. The law ended up being passed in a very weakened way, leaving most companies in Europe exempt from the law. The role of the RSB can be said to have contributed to politicization. Both the Supply Chain Act and the example of the right to repair further show that the main work and activities of the RSB are not transparent. Due to the lack of transparency, two investigations are currently underway European Ombudsman.

Two further examples show the problematic position of the RSB. In the Initiative to strengthen the application of the principle of equal pay for men and women for equal work or work of equal value through wage transparency and the Initiative to prevent gender-based violence the RSB complained that the proportionality had not been adequately explained and that an inadequate cost-benefit analysis had been made. Since the so-called ‘better regulation toolbox’ – the RSB’s instrument for evaluating an impact assessment – ​​mostly comes from the tradition of better regulation and primarily contains economic criteria, it is evident that these criteria are often unsuitable for evaluating social and environmental aspects .

Demand: fundamentally revise the agenda for better regulation and RSB

First, the Agenda for better regulation and the RSB-Toolbox be evaluated again in the light of the currently high sustainability goals of the current commission under Ursula von der Leyen in order to ensure higher social and environmental standards. Secondly, no distinction should be made between positive and negative opinions in order to reduce the politicization of the EU legislative process. Third, the de facto veto power of the RSB is to be abolished in order to speed up the legislative process and reduce polarization among political decision-makers. Fourth, the EC aims to ensure greater transparency and easier access to RSB documents, as the RSB encourages behind-closed-doors policy-making and lacks public accountability.