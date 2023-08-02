The Removal of AI Applications from the App Store in China: Apple Responds to Compliance Requirements

**Title:** Apple Removes Numerous AI Applications from Chinese App Store in Compliance with Government Regulations

**Author:** [Author Name]

**Published Date:** August 1, 2023

**Source:** Twitter

**Subject:** ChatGPT

**Content:**

Recently, a significant number of AI applications related to ChatGPT have been taken down from the App Store in China. Some popular AI applications like “OpenCat” and “Immersive Translation” are among those removed, sparking discussions regarding regulatory policies. Netizens on Twitter speculate that Apple’s removal of these applications is a response to compliance requirements mandated by the Chinese government.

One user on Twitter, @养夕analysis, suggested that Apple’s action was a result of complying with regulatory policies in China. The user’s tweet translated to, “A large number of AI applications have been removed from the App Store in the country. It should be that Apple has done batch operations in response to compliance requirements.”

One of the applications removed from the App Store in China is “Immersive Translation.” A screenshot submitted to China Digital Times by a telegram reader, @冷荣先生, displayed the app being forcibly removed by Apple. The app, once available in the Chinese App Store, can no longer be found.

According to the developer, owenyoung, “Immersive Translation” is a browser plug-in that enhances bilingual translation on web pages. It supports various translation services and has gained popularity among users. However, the developer announced in May 2023 that the app had been acquired by Twitter Technology. Notably, the official website for “Immersive Translation” now indicates that its Safari extension is only downloadable outside of China.

An email from Apple, shared by @冷婷先生, shed light on the reason for removing “Immersive Translation” from the Chinese App Store. The email stated that the Chinese government ordered the removal due to the app’s use of ChatGPT, which lacks the required license to operate in China. This action aligns with the Chinese government’s tightened regulations surrounding Deep Synthesis Technology (DST) and generative AI services.

Another ChatGPT third-party application affected by the removal is “OpenCat.” Its developer, waylybaye, confirmed that the app is no longer available for download in China due to policy issues. The removal of the Chinese version of “OpenCat” is expected to result in a significant revenue reduction, as reported by the developer.

Regarding the government’s role in the removals, it is essential to note that new regulations aimed at managing generative AI were announced by the Cyberspace Administration of China. These regulations mandate that AI-generated content should reflect the core values of socialism. The trial management method for these regulations is set to be implemented on August 15.

The State Internet Information Office also released a list of 41 deep synthesis service algorithms, further implementing AI algorithm supervision rules. Some netizens believe that this list serves as an “issuance license” for generative AI applications.

The removal of a significant number of AI applications from the Chinese App Store has sparked various reactions on Twitter. Netizens expressed concerns about the regulations and the impact on innovation. Some criticized the government’s control over technology, while others blamed Apple for being compliant with Chinese policies.

Apple’s decision to remove these AI applications showcases how regulatory policies are impacting the availability and development of technology in China. As the Chinese government tightens its grip on generative AI and Deep Synthesis Technology, it is likely that more applications may face similar consequences.

*[This article is based on the content provided and may include additional information from reputable sources.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

