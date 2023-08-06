The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer and closer, here’s what to do

The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer and closer

The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer. As already announced by some government officials, the building amnesty it would be under study with the aim of remedying and mapping any dangers in some areas in Italy. The information on the amnesty comes from various sources such as the Minister for Civil Protection and for Marine Policies, Nello Musumueciand by the Minister of Environment and Energy Security in the government, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

As he writes designmag, the two specified that it will be necessary to distinguish between minor abuses and abuses that put life at risk. In this sense, the new I forgive it will only affect the first category, i.e. abuses considered acceptable. As far as the most important ones are concerned, there will be no amnesty.

Two main clues that would suggest the renewal of the building amnesty. The first comes from tax reform: among the measures presented by the provision of the Council of Ministers, in fact, it showed among the new measures included a building simplification to speed up procedures, similar to what has already been done for some types of verandas in balconies o gardens.

