Home » The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer and closer, here’s what to do
Business

The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer and closer, here’s what to do

by admin
The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer and closer, here’s what to do

The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer and closer

The renewal of the building amnesty is getting closer. As already announced by some government officials, the building amnesty it would be under study with the aim of remedying and mapping any dangers in some areas in Italy. The information on the amnesty comes from various sources such as the Minister for Civil Protection and for Marine Policies, Nello Musumueciand by the Minister of Environment and Energy Security in the government, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

READ ALSO: The government lightens Italian spending, anti-inflation pact signed

As he writes designmag, the two specified that it will be necessary to distinguish between minor abuses and abuses that put life at risk. In this sense, the new I forgive it will only affect the first category, i.e. abuses considered acceptable. As far as the most important ones are concerned, there will be no amnesty.

READ ALSO: The accounts of Banco Bpm and Bper Banca shine, but the shares sink on the stock market

Two main clues that would suggest the renewal of the building amnesty. The first comes from tax reform: among the measures presented by the provision of the Council of Ministers, in fact, it showed among the new measures included a building simplification to speed up procedures, similar to what has already been done for some types of verandas in balconies o gardens.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Travel Demand Surges in First Half of Year, Major Airlines Expected to Continue Losses as Industry Prepares for Second Half Growth

You may also like

Is an energetic renovation worthwhile before the sale?

The Volatile Week in the Foreign Exchange Market...

Rome submerged in rubbish, Raggi’s legacy puts the...

KTC Technology Reports 21.03% YoY Decrease in Net...

What else can we afford?: Food chemist (43):...

Tourism, sudden braking: demand up to -30%. Italians...

Every stone was turned during the KV apprenticeship

The Downgrade of the United States Credit Rating:...

Coldiretti, with 32 storms a day, a nightmare...

Swiss Post buys forest – from a German...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy