The Renzians surrender to Calenda. Italia Viva annexed by Action

The Renzians surrender to Calenda. Italia Viva annexed by Action

What will happen to the Renzians like Maria Elena Boschi, Elena Bonetti, Luigi Marattin, Ettore Rosato, Teresa Bellanova and many others?

Announcing that he becomes director de The Reformist, Matteo Renzi explained that he will also continue his political activity in the Senate. But this turning point, sensational in some ways, is a clear disengagement from politics. The process that will lead to the single party of the Third Pole does not stop, the goal of overcoming the M5S at the 2024 European Championships. But in fact Italia Viva loses its leadership, the former prime minister will be at least half-service.

The question therefore arises spontaneously: what will happen to the Renzians like Maria Elena Boschi, Elena Bonetti, Luigi Marattin, Ettore Rosato, Teresa Bellanova and many others? Simple. They will go ahead with their project which, however, at this point will no longer be a merger between Action and Italia Viva but an annexation of Carlo Calenda’s party to what remains of the movement of the former prime minister and former secretary of the Democratic Party. In essence, the Renzians – who will in any case be in Parliament for five years – surrender to Calenda. obtorto neck.

