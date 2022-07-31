Original title: The report shows that my country’s energy production and consumption structure has been significantly optimized, and the power supply guarantee capacity has been gradually consolidated

CNR Beijing, July 30 (Reporter Tang Jing) On the morning of the 30th, the General Electric Power Planning and Design Institute released the “China Energy Development Report 2022″ and “China Electric Power Development Report 2022″. The two reports systematically summarize the major progress made and the main problems in the development of the industry since the beginning of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and analyze and judge the future development trend, which provides a useful reference for my country’s low-carbon transformation.

Based on the new situation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, the “China Energy Development Report 2022″ analyzes and discusses energy consumption, supply, technology, system and international cooperation, etc. The direction of development provides useful perspectives. The “China Electric Power Development Report 2022″ focuses on the implementation of the new energy security strategy, and proposes that ensuring the security of power supply is the current primary task. specific measures. Xiang Haiping, chief engineer of the National Energy Administration, said the release of the two reports is of great significance to the entire industry. Xiang Haiping said: “This year’s report comprehensively sorts out the development of energy and power in 2021, deeply analyzes the hot and difficult issues in the industry, and deeply analyzes future trends and priorities.”

According to the “China Energy Development Report 2022″, my country’s energy production and consumption structure will be significantly optimized in 2021, the proportion of clean energy production will increase by 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, and the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption will increase by 0.7 percentage points year-on-year. The energy consumption intensity and carbon emission intensity continued to decline, the energy consumption intensity decreased by 2.7% year-on-year, and the carbon emission intensity decreased by 3.8% year-on-year. Liu Shiyu, assistant to the president of the General Electric Power Regulation Institute and president of the Clean Energy Research Institute, believes that according to the largest green energy production capacity that my country can provide in the past 10 years, the total energy consumption in my country needs to be controlled at 6 billion tons of standard coal before 2030. within. By 2060, the total amount may be further controlled within 5 billion tons of standard coal. Liu Shiyu said: “We believe that the traditional long-hole energy supply and consumption model needs to undergo a profound transformation within 10 years. Compared with energy production links such as new energy that have received great attention in recent years, it is urgent for all sectors of society to pay more attention to it. In terms of energy consumption, we must fully implement energy conservation and efficiency improvement. my country’s energy consumption per unit of GDP and per capita energy consumption are 1.4 and 1.44 times the world average, respectively. This is a huge space.”

The “China Electric Power Development Report 2022″ shows that in 2021, my country’s power supply guarantee capacity will gradually be consolidated. The national power generation installed capacity is 2.38 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%; the power generation capacity is 8.4 trillion kilowatt-hours, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. The green and low-carbon transformation of electric power has been accelerated, with the proportion of installed capacity of non-fossil energy reaching 47%, that of wind power and photovoltaic power generation reaching 26.7%, and the proportion of installed capacity of coal power dropping to 46.6%. Xu Dongjie, deputy chief engineer of the General Electric Power Regulation Institute and president of the Electric Power Development Research Institute, said that considering the rigid growth of power demand and the overall tightening of power supply and demand, ensuring the security of power supply will become the primary task of the power industry for a period of time in the future. Xu Dongjie said: “To start the construction of a batch of guaranteed support power sources, the power supply must be based on the principle of establishing first and then breaking, based on the basic national conditions of coal, and strive to improve the ability to ensure supply. Accelerate the construction of a new energy supply and consumption system, focusing on Relying on the desert, Gobi, desert and coal mining subsidence areas, through the form of multi-energy complementarity, promote the intensive and large-scale development of new energy, innovate the operation mechanism, and explore the establishment of new energy bases, new models of effective supply and effective replacement.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: