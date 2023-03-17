Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The bailout plan of First Republic Bank in the United States, with the involvement of eleven institutions that will deposit 30 billion dollars as a sign of confidence in the solidity of the banking system, keeps investors’ fears at bay and, after supporting the indexes of Wall Street, gives breath to European lists, which they travel with bumps around a pointtrying to consolidate the rebound on the eve, when they passed the ECB test.

However, the continental stock exchanges will hardly be able to avoid closing the week with a negative balance, due to the turbulence following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and doubts about the stability of Credit Suisse. Thus, Milan’s FTSE MIB, Paris’ CAC 40, Frankfurt’s DAX 40, Madrid’s IBEX 35, London’s FT-SE 100 and Amsterdam’s AEX were up. During the session volatility will be amplified by the so-called «three witches», the quarterly maturity of index futures and stock and index options. On bonds, the rise in government bond yields continues, while the effect of the flight to quality of the first part of the week is being absorbed. Investors are focused in the morning on the final data of inflation in the euro area in February. In the afternoon, the data relating to US industrial production in February and the confidence of American households in March are scheduled.

Purchases on Eni and the oil companies, good banks with First Republic

Among the main Milanese stocks, the purchases reward Eni after the board of directors resolved to submit to the shareholders’ meeting on 10 May 2023 the proposal to authorize the new 2.2 billion buyback programme, which could rise up to a maximum of 3 .5 billion. All stocks in the energy sector did well, with Saipem and Tenaris among the best and Enel after the 2022 accounts, well received by analysts. In general, I raise the banks, which benefit from the bailout of the First Republic and the new rate hike of 50 basis points by the ECB. Instead, Telecom Italia, Leonardo – Finmeccanica and Davide Campari were weak.

Spread drops to 187 points, yield at 4.14%

Spreads down after the ECB’s decision to raise rates by 50 basis points. The yield differential between the Italian 10-year BTP and the same German maturity marks 187 basis points from 189 points at the previous close. The yield on the Italian 10-year BTP also showed little change, trading at 4.13% from 4.11% of the levels recorded on the eve.

Euro strengthens, modest increase in crude oil, on gas

On the currency market, the euro strengthened after yesterday the ECB raised rates by another 50 basis points: the single currency is worth 1.0663 dollars from 1.0612 yesterday at the close and is also indicated at 141.89 yen (141.33 ), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 133.04 (133.00). The price of oil rose moderately: the WTI on the April contract rose by 0.47% to 68.67 dollars a barrel, while the May delivery on Brent gained 0.46% to 75.04 dollars. The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam rose by 1.3% to 44.9 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo closes higher on Wall Street’s heels

Tokyo stocks closed higher, driven by a rebound the day before on Wall Street, where investors welcomed the intervention of US banks in support of the financial establishment, easing general concern. The flagship Nikkei index gained 1.2% to 27,333.79 points but was down 2.9% for the full week. The Topix index gained 1.15% on Friday to 1,959.42 points. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose by 1.1%. The European Central Bank for its part has said it is ready to intervene if necessary to “preserve financial stability” in the euro area. Another outbreak had previously been brought under control with a pledge by the Swiss central bank to lend up to 50 billion Swiss francs in cash to Credit Suisse.