The resignation of CFO Zach Kirkhorn was textbook-like

That’s an achievement, the “lord of the coin” – his nickname – was the most visible manager next to Elon Musk. The feat could now go down in the textbooks, as Tesla is currently the most highly traded car manufacturer on the stock exchange and one of the most famous companies.

When the quarterly figures were announced, Kirkhorn appeared balanced and always well prepared, passed the ball to his boss when he had questions. Musk, on the other hand, often seems like he’s talking off the cuff whatever comes to mind. Regardless of what the consequences are when he promises again that fully automated driving will soon become a reality.

