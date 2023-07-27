The Resilient Mexican Peso: Defying Expectations and Testing New Lows

Title: Mexican Peso Pushes to New Lows as US Economy Resilience Tempers Recession Fears

Subtitle: Analysts Puzzled by Strength of ‘Superpeso’ Amidst Lingering Overvaluation Concerns

Currency traders are paying little heed to warnings regarding the overvaluation of the Mexican peso, as the currency teeters on the edge of setting a new low for the year. The resilience of the US economy has helped alleviate concerns of an impending recession, bolstering the peso’s standing in the foreign exchange market.

On Thursday, the Mexican peso initially gained up to 0.8 percent against the US dollar, reaching 16.70 units per dollar. However, according to data from the Bank of Mexico, the currency eventually experienced a depreciation of 0.26 percent, closing at 16.88 pesos per dollar.

Mexico’s rise as the United States‘ second-largest trading partner, surpassing China, has highlighted the potential risks associated with a recession in the US. Despite these risks, the Mexican peso has proven to be resilient and relentless, earning it the moniker of the ‘superpeso’.

Analysts point to a combination of factors contributing to the peso’s strength. A robust US economy, coupled with the expectation that the Federal Reserve has completed its tightening cycle, provides additional momentum for the peso. Brendan McKenna, an emerging markets economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, believes a strong US economy can bring further strength to the peso.

If the currency manages to break above the technical level of 16.70 pesos per dollar, analysts do not rule out an advance towards 16.50 pesos per dollar. These levels have not been seen since late 2015.

Year-to-date, the Mexican peso has appreciated by nearly 16 percent, making it one of the top-performing emerging market currencies after the Colombian peso. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including expectations that the Bank of Mexico will delay lowering interest rates, robust remittances from emigrants, and the trend of nearshoring, which sees manufacturing industries migrating to Mexico to be closer to the US.

The impressive gains in the Mexican peso have left many analysts perplexed. At the start of 2023, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predicted that the peso would trade at 20.15 units per dollar in the third quarter. Capital Economics even warned earlier this week of an imminent “sharp drop” in the currency should the US slip into a recession.

Jonathan Petersen, a senior market economist at Capital Economics, expressed his amazement at the peso’s continuous rise, suggesting that it contradicts macroeconomic fundamentals. However, JPMorgan Chase analysts believe that the peso has entered a new phase of reduced volatility. They assert that investors should discard their outdated expectations that the peso will always be the preferred target during risk aversion periods.

Saad Siddiqui, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase, highlighted three key factors responsible for a structural shift in the way the peso is valued. Increased remittances, which have doubled in the past five years to approximately $60 billion annually, have helped cover the country’s trade deficit. Additionally, the decline in the use of pesos as a hedge against risks in emerging markets, and the emergence of more liquid Asian currencies as alternatives, have impacted peso valuations. Lastly, rumors of nearshoring are expected to materialize in the coming years, leading to a surge in remittance flows.

The JPMorgan analysts assert that it is time for investors to abandon the outdated perception of the Mexican peso as a high-risk currency. As the peso defies expectations and holds strong, its future trajectory continues to captivate both experts and market participants alike.