The resistance against an effective climate policy organized

The European energy transition (Green Deal) represents an epochal turning point in the economy, comparable to the introduction of the steam engine and its later replacement by electric motors, as well as the spread of fossil fuels, especially oil and gas. Such change processes create winners, but also losers. Accordingly, resistance to such transformations is on the part of the losers.

For a long time it was ignored that phasing out the use of fossil fuels will generate resistance. And it also took some time before the resistance became visible. The resistance is currently most visible in the Russian war against Ukraine. Because there is some evidence that the EU energy transition plays a not inconsiderable role in this war.

But there is now also massive resistance to the energy transition at the diplomatic level. Susanne Götze writes about this in her article on Spiegel Online.

The next president of COP28 – the UN climate conference, this time in Dubai – is the Minister of Industry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultan Al Jaber. At the same time, Al Jaber is the head of the state-owned oil company Adnoc. He has not yet attracted attention as an advocate of the energy transition. And the oil-producing countries of the Middle East are all among the losers of the energy transition.

In her article, Götze describes how Al Jaber uses the diplomatic level to delay and put the phase-out of fossil energy generation into perspective. He also finds support from parts of the current federal government.

If you add another policy area, then the current situation looks even worse for a climate policy that can succeed in stopping global warming quickly. It is about the agricultural policy of the EU. It is well known that agriculture is one of the major CO2 producers and therefore also requires decarbonization. So far, there has also been a basic consensus on this at EU level. But the next European elections are due in spring 2024. Against this background, the European People’s Party (EPP) – i.e. the family of parties at EU level to which the CDU and CSU belong and whose chairman is the CSU politician and MEP Manfred Weber – has now committed itself to the climate policy strategies of the no longer support the EU in the agricultural sector. Here, too, it is ultimately about the massive economic interests of industrialized agriculture, whose continued existence in its current form is called into question by EU climate policy.

Julia Dahm writes about this on Euractiv under the title “EU elections: Union camp sacrifices environmental protection for rural voters. While the signs in Europe are increasingly pointing to an election campaign, the parties are vying for the favor of the rural population. This is not good news for constructive debates on climate and environmental protection in agriculture.”.