L’Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the US strategic plan to facilitate the energy transition through investments and tax rebates for companies operating in the US.

According to the management consultancy McKinsey, about 400 billion dollars to produce clean energy and decarbonise US industry between 2023 and 2030. Of these, 216 billion are destined for companies in the form of tax incentives, 40 billion in loans, 13 billion in federal investments, which will go to the US Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office to expand loan program e generate approximately $367 billion to replace or enhance network infrastructure. 82 billion in subsidies and finally, 43 billion in incentives for consumers who will be able to take advantage of up to 7,500 dollars in credits for the purchase of electric vehicles. This bonus is divided into two equal parts, half of which is accessible if 40% of the battery components of these vehicles are produced or refined in the USA, the other half if the vehicles are assembled in the United States or in the free exchange between the USA, Mexico and Canada (USMCA), reducing the price compared to imported vehicles.

This plan aims to reduce reliance on critical Chinese materials of the American industry especially for the batteries of electric cars which use large quantities of rare earths and metals of which China is the world‘s largest supplier.

The consequences for Western partners

The South Korea and theEuropean Union they protested the consumer bonus. underlining how these incentives will negatively impact their exports in a sector that is gaining in importance (the EU is responsible for the production of about a quarter of electric vehicles worldwide). In fact, several companies, including some from Europe, have already announced a series of investments to expand or create about 20 factories in the United States: for example, BMW has announced a 2 billion dollar investment, the Swedish Freyr one of 1, 7 billion, and Enel has also promised to build a photovoltaic panel factory.

These problems are not only felt in Europe: the South Korean government has also protested against the IRA out of fear of awave of relocations in the field of batteries and electric vehicles. The South Korean auto sector relies on Chinese-sourced materials for 58.2% in the production of electric batteries, which excludes its companies from the $7,500 bonus. Korea and the United States were working on deepening economic relations especially in the field of semiconductors and electric vehicles. Proof of this, the Asian country is responsible for large investments on American soil for both sectors, Hyundai and KIA have announced an investment of 5.54 billion for the production of electric vehicles and batteries in Georgia, Samsung and SK Hynix have planned investments of 39 billion dollars.

The European response

Europe has reacted in a contradictory way. On the one hand, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the US president Joe Biden they said in a joint statement that they aim at create a “clean” industrial sector together. On the other hand, however, it is clear that the IRA constitutes a challenge to the European electric vehicle sector. In particular, the criticisms came from the economy ministers of France and Germany, who denounced the law as discriminatory and harmful not only to the economies of allied countries but also to the principles of free trade.

In response, in March 2023, the European Commission decided to temporarily ease restrictions on state aid with the declared objective of being able to offer companies the same subsidies offered by another non-European country if the risk of relocation is high.

As for theItalia, the government has aimed for a concerted EU-wide response instead of easing regulations on subsidies to industry. Such a move, as underlined by the deputy minister for the economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, would benefit companies from countries that have the possibility of granting more aid, such as France and Germany, to competing companies from other member states, questioning fair competition in the Single Market, displeasing countries with less possibilities to provide subsidies would only give rise to rivalries within the Single Market.

At the community level, however, the countries of the Union are unhappy since many of them already have a system of incentives for the consumption of electric vehicles which, however, does not discriminate against US companies. US companies benefit from these subsidies and are not disadvantaged on the market, which with the IRA instead happens to European companies, creating an unfair system of competition.

The countries of the Union are working on various fronts to respond to the IRA: on the one hand, to create a European project for the energy transition which also includes a plan to increase the competitiveness of the electric automotive sectoron the other hand with the United States to reach a satisfactory solution to the issue of electric vehicles without leading to a trade war.

The US and the EU have created a task force that deals with the problems raised by Europeans on the IRA which has brought results: European companies will be eligible to access the incentives on electric vehicles. This is a first step forward which, however, does not eliminate the EU’s concerns as the conditions for obtaining the $7,500 bonus continue to de facto exclude European companies due to Europe’s dependence on Chinese rare earths (according to Von Der Leyen would be around 98%). On the side of bilateral talks, POLITICO reports that if in the coming weeks the US and the EU manage to conclude a rare earth free trade agreementEuropean companies will be able to enjoy half the bonus for raw materials extracted and processed in Europe.

The four pillars of the Green Deal

On February 1, the European Commission launched the Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP), with the aim of establishing a “green” industrial base on European territory and, within it, provides for measures that could make it more competitive also against the IRA.

This plan stands up four pillars. Il primo is formed by the Net-zero Industry Act, which will create simple and accessible rules to reduce the net emissions produced by industry to zero and produce 40% of clean technologies by 2030, and by the Critical Raw Marterials Act which will ensure a supply of critical materials for the ecological transition such as rare earths.

Il second it is a system of regulations that will help companies access existing but unused funds faster like the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the structural funds, will also create a “European Sovereignty Fund”. According to the European Commission, around €250 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, €372 billion from investEU and €40 billion from the Innovation Fund could be mobilised. These funds could be used as subsidies to help electric vehicle manufacturing companies compete with American companies.

Il third is a plan for the training of specialized and qualified workforce to manage all those jobs that will be impacted by the energy transition, according to the European Commission between 35% and 40% of professions.

Free trade agreements

Finally, the Commission undertakes to expand the free trade agreements and Union Partnership to Secure Access to Transition-Critical Materials. In this sense it is to be expected a renewed interest in Africa, due to the presence of rare earth deposits estimated at around 30% of world reserves. At the same time, the EU will work with consumer and producer countries organized in a Critical Raw Materials Club, still being created, in order to facilitate communication between the two groups.

It is essential to avoid trade clashes between the US and the EU continue the bilateral dialogue whereas both players have something of interest for each other: from an economic point of view it is vital for the Union to secure a good position in the US market for electric vehicles which is expected to grow dramatically over the next five years, according to estimates of Fortune Business Insights (a company that engages in market research and consulting services). While it is crucial for the United States to establish an electric battery industry, a sector in which the EU has know-how and expertise. Finally, it is in both strategic interests not to start a trade war that could undermine the Euro-Atlantic axis at a time when geopolitical challenges are intensifying.