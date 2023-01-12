The results of the collection plan to be selected announced the end of the “10,000 yuan era” of dental implants?Expert Interpretation

On January 11, the centralized procurement of oral implant systems produced the results of the proposed selection. What is the specific process? It is estimated that from late March to late April this year, the cost of implanting a tooth is expected to be reduced by about 50%. Does this mean the complete end of the “10,000 yuan era” of dental implants? Where is the difficulty in collecting dental implants? “News 1+1″ connected with Jiang Changsong, assistant to the dean of the National Medical Security Research Institute of Capital Medical University and director of the Price Recruitment Office, to focus on: the results of the centralized procurement of dental implants, what do you think?

Expert: Central procurement of dental implant systems was quite successful

On January 11, the centralized procurement of oral implant systems was opened in Sichuan, resulting in the proposed selection results. The average selected price of the products to be selected in this collective procurement has dropped to more than 900 yuan, an average decrease of 55% compared with the median purchase price before the centralized procurement. A total of 55 companies participated, 39 of which were to be selected, with a success rate of 71%.

Jiang Changsong, assistant to the dean of the National Institute of Medical Security of Capital Medical University and director of the Price Recruitment Office:It should be said that the average price reduction of 55% this time is more reasonable and acceptable to all parties. The brands of the 39 companies to be selected can account for 87% of the demand for centralized procurement, which is close to 90%. In other words, all the mainstream brands commonly used in clinical practice were selected in this collection. It can be seen that the enthusiasm of all parties to participate is very high. On the whole, I think this centralized buying is quite successful.

After the price reduction of centralized procurement, will the prices of other links increase again?

host:The price of implant centralized procurement has been reduced. Will the price increase from “wholesale” to “retail”?

Jiang Changsong, assistant to the dean of the National Institute of Medical Security of Capital Medical University and director of the Price Recruitment Office:This problem does not exist in public hospitals. Now it emphasizes the orderly promotion of “separation of technology and consumption”, and “equal input and equal output” of consumables. For example, if the purchase price is 770 yuan, the price that will be sold to patients in public medical institutions in the future will also be 770 yuan, and there will be no price increase. However, private hospitals are allowed to increase prices reasonably to a certain extent based on factors such as market supply and demand. In addition, this time we are also doing a good job of price regulation around the whole process of dental implants. From medical services to implants to dental crowns, the added price will not be “unconstrained”. However, the market attributes and competitive environment of private hospitals themselves, It also makes it impossible for it to add a completely unreasonable price, so that patients will not choose to go to it for dental implants.

Why is the annual demand for dental implants in China only 4 million?

host:Calculated on the basis of 30 teeth for ordinary people, the average missing tooth for the 20-44 age group in my country is 0.4 teeth, the average missing tooth for the 55-64 age group is 3.73 teeth, and the average missing tooth for 65-74 age group is 7.5, but why is there only 4 million teeth in China every year? dental implant needs?

Jiang Changsong, assistant to the dean of the National Institute of Medical Security of Capital Medical University and director of the Price Recruitment Office:Generally speaking, compared with some developed countries, our demand for dental implants is relatively low. One of the important reasons is that the price of dental implants is relatively expensive, especially in big cities and large hospitals. A dental implant basically costs 18,000 Even the price of more than 20,000. Therefore, many ordinary people cannot afford to grow teeth, and it is difficult to grow teeth. Reflected in the demand, it is relatively low.

Dental implant “10,000 yuan era” is over?

host:People naturally look forward to it. After the price has been negotiated, when can we put it in our mouths and enjoy this service?

Jiang Changsong, Director of the Price Recruitment Office, Assistant Dean of the National Institute of Medical Security, Capital Medical University:According to the plan, after completing the price of dental implant medical services and centralized procurement of implants, there is still one more work to be done. In the near future, bidding will be carried out on the crown consumables used in the process of dental implants. Sichuan will do it first. Other provinces will follow up in March. In this case, we expect that the provinces with the fastest collection of dental implants will be at the end of March, and some provinces will be in April, and it should be before May at the latest. Everyone can fully enjoy dental implants below 10,000 yuan. At present, in our big cities and large hospitals, it may cost between 15,000 and 20,000 yuan to plant a tooth. After the centralized collection is implemented, it will be at the level of 1,000 yuan. But there are some differences in each place. For example, it may cost seven to eight thousand yuan to implant a tooth in Beijing and Shanghai. In some places with relatively less developed economies, it may be possible to do it for four to five thousand yuan.

Can dental implants be as cheap as heart stents?

host:The average price of coronary stents dropped from about 13,000 yuan to about 700 yuan, a drop of 93%. Is it possible for the price of dental implants to drop to such a degree?

Jiang Changsong, Director of the Price Recruitment Office, Assistant Dean of the National Institute of Medical Security, Capital Medical University:The centralized procurement business emphasizes speed and expansion, and now it also emphasizes the implementation effect of landing. Improving the quality of implementation is to pursue the balance of interests of all parties. We should not simply pursue price reduction, but also take care of medical institutions, respect the value of medical staff’s technical services, and respect the value of our production companies’ R&D and production products. At the same time, it is necessary to make the medical insurance fund sustainable, so as to achieve a dynamic balance of multiple goals. Just like this centralized procurement, we want to deepen the coordinated reform and coordinated development and governance of medical insurance, medical care, and medicine. In fact, this centralized procurement vividly reflects the active participation and support of both medical institutions and enterprises. It cannot be overstated. Emphasize markdowns.

How do you view the advancement of “the most difficult centralized procurement in history”?

Jiang Changsong, Director of the Price Recruitment Office, Assistant Dean of the National Institute of Medical Security, Capital Medical University:Some people call the centralized procurement of dental implants “the most difficult centralized procurement in history”, while others describe this process as a “small medical reform” because it involves the price of medical services and private hospitals. The work this time actually provides a good sample case for the normalized and institutionalized promotion of quantity procurement in the future, and the further deepening of medical reform with procurement and use as a breakthrough. I think all parties can conduct anatomical analysis in the future to understand what role it can play in our medical reform and how much it can play, so as to further learn from it.

