The resurrection of Snapchat, over 4 million subscribers to the plus service

The resurrection of Snapchat, over 4 million subscribers to the plus service

Snap, the US camera and social media company, has announced that the Snapchat+ paid service has exceeded the four million subscribers. Launched a year ago, the subscription service offers access to exclusive, experimental and pre-release features. Subscribers can get early access to new offerings like Snapchat for Web and the AI-powered Chatbot, My AI, as well as custom themes and icons.

Basically stable compared to the previous session Snap, which stands at $11.65. At an operational level, a session marked by uncertainty is expected with the first resistance seen at 11.93, while the most immediate support area is estimated at 11.47. (Ticker)

