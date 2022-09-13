Author: Cui Chunhua

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Commerce on September 12: The commodity market in Shaanxi Province has sufficient supply and stable supply during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. According to the monitoring data of 553 retail and catering sample enterprises in the province by the Provincial Department of Commerce, the sales of monitored enterprises during the festival were 607 million yuan, including 571 million yuan in retail sales of goods and 35.64 million yuan in catering income.

During the festival, the province’s commerce department actively instructed enterprises that guarantee the supply of daily necessities to strengthen the connection between production and sales, increase stocking efforts, solve problems such as transportation obstructions in a timely manner, and ensure the normal operation of the supply network. Especially in Baoji, Shangluo and other places where the epidemic occurred, the terminal distribution network has been continuously improved, and multiple measures have been taken to meet the basic consumption needs of residents in medium and high-risk areas.

According to the daily report of 11 large-scale agricultural product wholesale markets in the province, from September 10 to 12, the supply of daily necessities in Shaanxi Province was sufficient, prices were stable with some declines, and the wholesale transaction volume was basically the same as before the holiday. On September 12, the average wholesale prices of eight categories of daily necessities, including grain, edible oil, meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, aquatic products and fruits, showed a trend of “two increases, five drops and one flat” compared with those before the holiday. Among them, the average wholesale price of white striped pigs fell slightly by 2.2%; the average wholesale price of vegetables rose slightly by 1.9%; the average wholesale price of apples, bananas, grapes, pears, watermelons and citrus fruits fell by 1.3%; the wholesale price of eggs fell by 3.2%; The wholesale price of edible oil rose slightly by 1.6%; the wholesale price of grain and poultry fell slightly by 0.5% and 1.1% respectively. (Reporter Cui Chunhua)