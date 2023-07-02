The retro image of man in unemployment insurance

The image of man that is governed politically is expressed above all in dealing with those who have to rely on the welfare state in an emergency. This can also be seen in the example of unemployment insurance. First and foremost Economics and Labor Minister Kocher called for cuts in unemployment insurance – under the deceptive term “incentives” – at the expense of employees. Behind the debate about incentives lies a long outdated image of man. With the apparent scientific nature of the term, radical political measures and a class struggle from above are veiled. A future-oriented labor market policy needs a realistic, modern image of man.

A lot of money is spent in companies on management training. Threats and fear methods have been abandoned almost everywhere – in the knowledge that these have a negative effect on employee motivation and commitment. Instead, topics such as being a role model, creating meaning, self-efficacy and recognizing strengths come to the fore. “Intrinsic motivation” has almost become a magic word, and not without good reason. One thing is clear – as many surveys show – good pay is important, but it is not enough on its own. The reality in many companies does not do justice to this, or only partially, but anyone who advertises methods of threats and scaremongering today is considered out and retro, cannot find any workers, and loses experienced colleagues. Especially in times when there is a shortage of workers, it is all the more important to present yourself as an attractive employer.

But once you are unemployed, does that no longer apply?

Unemployment is a heavy burden for many of those affected. If the termination and the subsequent need to look for a job were not expected, the previous job could no longer be done due to illness or unacceptable working conditions, the company closed or went bankrupt – suddenly you are faced with the challenge of having to reorient yourself. Massive, abrupt loss of income due to far too low net replacement rate does not make digesting easier either. What would be the most sensible reaction? Taking away fear, showing opportunities and perspectives, opening up possibilities and encouraging people to try new things. Make strengths visible, work on development perspectives. However, the Unemployment Insurance Act and the specifications for the Public Employment Service (AMS) are completely lagging behind these claims. Natascha Strobl describes it much more drastically in “Class Struggle from Above” (p. 63), “…but it is also about socially devaluing the unemployed at the level of the Kulturkampf as useless, refusers and lying in the “social hammock”.

The Incentive Fetish in Unemployment Insurance

Increasing the pressure by creating so-called work incentives in unemployment insurance was a central policy project in both the turquoise-blue and the turquoise-green governments. While the former even wanted to abolish emergency assistance, Economics and Labor Minister Kocher has an even more degressive structure of unemployment benefits in mind, “so that unemployed people can return to work more quickly”. So the picture is that job seekers only start working again under pressure and under close observation. It is precisely at this point that the retro-human image manifests itself, which blames the unemployed for their predicament and degrades unemployment insurance to an instrument of pressure and fear so that the unemployed can solve their problem individually. The existential fears are intended to force people to accept any job at any price. Weakening the collective bargaining power of job seekers and workers is the real goal in the incentive debate. This obscures the fact that the demand from the state, companies and employees is more decisive for unemployment than unemployment benefits themselves. The current research on a declining form of unemployment benefit makes it clear that there is an urgent need to abandon this incentive fetish and this outdated image of man.

An employment law for the unemployed?

Many rights were fought for in labor law. Examples include the employer’s duty of care, employee protection and the Working Hours Act, the right to vacation and much more. The employer remains in a much more powerful position, so protective provisions are all the more important in addition to strong works councils and trade union organizations. Employees only have their own labor as a source of income to cover their living expenses – very few could switch to inheritance or capital income. This is precisely why these labor rights were fought for, so as not to be completely at the mercy of the entrepreneurs. However, this necessity is not reflected in the unemployment rights. The focus here is on one’s own, the longer unemployment lasts, almost unconditional commitment to self-marketing. There are very few ways to negotiate terms. This leads to z. B. has to emphasize that according to the collective agreement, the salary is of course sufficient, even if you would like to earn more because you simply deserve it. If you don’t stick to it, the sanction follows – this means 6 weeks no benefit from unemployment insurance, a dramatic intervention in the livelihood security. Thomas Pilgerstorfer has shown well what all this entails.

A modern, respectful image of humanity must apply everywhere: at work and in unemployment

A modern unemployment insurance law must not be based on “ability to work, willingness to work and availability” (§§ 7, 8, 9 AlVG) to reduce. Strengthening self-efficacy, pointing out perspectives and encouraging – and at eye level – must be shown here. The focus must be on the rights, after all, an insurance system is paid into here. People must be given security in this situation. And full negotiating power over your own situation. Unemployment insurance aims to reduce the commodity nature of work by preventing people from having to accept unfair working and wage conditions to secure their livelihood. The protection of good standards characterizes the emancipatory character of unemployment insurance.

The supremacy of the companies must not be exacerbated by a rigid unemployment law that forces people to accept minimum standards. This is derogatory and demotivating, especially for older, experienced sufferers. People need to be able to be proud of their skills and experience and charge a price for it.

Simple guidelines on how many applications you have to write and job exchanges that turn people into market stalls are anything but modern, forward-looking models. Threats of sanctions and many mandatory appointments make people fit into this system, be good with the focus on not making mistakes. At the same time, we also know from the world of work that those people are particularly productive and creative who can get involved, who want to realize their own ideas, who think outside the box and get actively involved. That is a modern image of man, threats of sanctions and good functioning are retro.

A future-oriented unemployment insurance

Future-oriented unemployment insurance supports transformation processes: advancing digitization, efforts to achieve climate goals and demographic change, to name just a few. In the past, the incentive fetish and the retro image of man only aimed to convey as quickly as possible, regardless of the quality of the work. Negative working conditions were not addressed. A future-oriented unemployment insurance with emancipatory objectives focuses more on the needs, skills and desires of job seekers.

Let’s be courageous, let’s trust people more and strengthen their abilities and qualifications. Let’s give them bargaining power over their future and let’s ensure a bit more power balancing in the so-called labor market. Because it is our unemployment insurance for our future.

