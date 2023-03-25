Home Business The return of Renato Brunetta: the government chooses the former minister for the presidency of the Cnel
Business

The return of Renato Brunetta: the government chooses the former minister for the presidency of the Cnel

by admin
The return of Renato Brunetta: the government chooses the former minister for the presidency of the Cnel

The Meloni government has chosen: the new president of Cnel, the National Economic Council, will be Renato Brunetta. The former Minister of Public Administration will take the place of Tiziano Treu, whose mandate expired in May last year. The official appointment should arrive with the council of ministers next Tuesday.

Once the name has been chosen, the puzzle to solve for the executive is linked to the times: before taking office, Brunetta will in fact have to wait for the new councilors to do so (in turn “expired” on March 22). And the process for their appointment is rather long and complex: of the 64 directors, 8 are nominated by the President of the Republic, two proposed by the Prime Minister. It will probably take a month or two.

Brunetta, like Treu, will be a president without a salary for a simple reason. He’s retired. And according to the provisions of the Madia law, he cannot receive an emolument for the position.

See also  Stock exchanges today July 30: Asia again in red, Amazon slows down

You may also like

Warning strikes at Berlin city cleaning and in...

Retirement at 61, application by 1/5. How to...

Sohu Auto Global News|Ministry of Industry and Information...

“The dance on the volcano continues” | Podcast...

Enterprises, Dolce&Gabbana’s recipe: stop smart working and new...

The long way to the combustion engine off

Deutsche Bank loses 8% on the stock market...

Meituan’s 2022 financial report: annual revenue of 220...

Second life for Karstadt branches? The downtown plan...

Confesercenti, the delays in the Pnrr risk costing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy