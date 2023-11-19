The return of Rosy Bindi, from passionate redhead to “umarella” against the Government

Rosi Bindi Matteo Salvini

The return of Rosy Bindi, as a redhead passionflower a “Umarella“against the Government

Rosy the smart one, Rosy the shrewd one, Rosy who was no longer there, but also, unfortunately, Rosy forever. “Mrs. Bindi, more beautiful than intelligent”, as Silvio Berlusconi wickedly defined her, returns to alternating current.

We hoped to have freed ourselves of it definitively with the 17th legislature and instead here it is reappearing at every good opportunity to gain some advantage. As nice as a freeze-dried locust, she seemed to have retired – which at 72 years of age would also be time – and instead there she is curling up, excited like a cream-filled husband for the delicious opportunity of get back into politicsafter having been for many years you are a simple “umarella” woman who gave advice to workers on Tuscan construction sites.

“We are talking about a government that insults workers and does so in a vulgar way and which shows that it does not know our constitutional charter. The occupation of Rai, the security decrees, the rave decree, the attitude towards poor people and the weakness towards strong powers. I believe that we are faced with a government that ignores the contents of liberal and solidarity constitutionalism and that is replacing what Dossetti called constitutional patriotism with a form of sovereignism, authoritarianism, populism. They want to break this bond of solidarity between workers because it clearly scares them. He always scares the sovereign, this time not even so enlightened that he wants to tame his people. They delude themselves into making the people sovereign by having them elect the Prime Minister, but in reality what they are interested in is molding the sovereign’s people so that the sovereign, i.e. Meloni, is not disturbed and is in turn helped by semi-sovereigns, in particular from a semi-sovereign with whom he naturally doesn’t get along very well, that is Salvini, and they have to add their impulses, on one side and the other because this is the only way to be able to coexist”.

We took the trouble to “spool out” step by step the pearl given by Rosy Bindi to Tagadà (La 7) because it is significant level of factionalism to which the pasionaria has reached over time. Despite the age Rosy the Red it doesn’t let go and continues to damage institutions and politics. How can we not forget that it was she who devastated public health in the D’Alema government, introducing “intramoenia” that is, a preferential lane for the rich which was the reason why there are now kilometers of queues on the waiting lists?

Who knows where he was when another Tuscan secretary of the Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi, managed to abolish a workers’ bulwark, namely article 18 which protected the very “poor people” he is now babbling about. Rosy the Catholic communist is a product of fertile red Tuscany and the reference to Dossetti in her sermon is not accidental. Another of her pearls is the Basaglia law on “crazy people” which under her found full implementation and flourishing development and is now a source of desperation for millions of families left to their own devices by the State. Meanwhile, the “crazy people”, as the friendly Basaglia called them, kill and are loose cannons for themselves and others.

Knowing a little about how smoke moves, the first question to ask is the same one that the Roman entrepreneur Gaetano Caltagirone asked himself when he called Franco Evangelisti, Giulio Andreotti’s plenipotentiary, on the phone: “What do you need, Fra’?”; here we are we could ask Bindi: “What do you need, Ro’?” and that is, translating from the Roman politician, “Rosy, what do you want?”. Do you need a jump seat in Schlein’s Democratic Party? Do you need an application for Strasbourg? Isn’t the money you’ve received enough and are still receiving a pension in spite of the “poor people” you have the audacity to mention in your demagogic speech?

Such an acidic and ramshackle attack on the government has not been heard for a long time. Bindi, as a shrewd sociologist, exploits the rudimentary archetypes of the left’s collective unconscious, namely the fear of authoritarianism, or rather, let’s face it, of fascism. Then from a people who worshiped Stalin it’s a bit bizarre. But that’s it.

She does so as a consummate pied piper and snake charmer, addressing the people by calling them “subjects”, a trick that populists like Rosy know well. You talk about Giorgia Prima, the “sovereign” of Italy, and even “sub-sovereigns”, like Matteo da Milano who would govern the oppressed people with ferocity and black boots. That the painting made by the elderly passionarian is false and it is completely obvious but it is precisely in light of the fact that in a year of centre-right government Giorgia Meloni it is considered the most reliable partner by the Atlanticists in foreign policy and also in economics, given Moody’s judgments which so infuriated the left which was expecting the gift of a failure which never arrived.

And then the hatred against Salvini guilty of having – for the first time in republican history – stood up to the unions on last Friday’s flop strike, imposing the rule of the law that Landini tried – as usual – to circumvent. A very sad decline for a policy never loved by Italians, not even by him, who doesn’t understand that his time has passed and his invectives are now more pathetic than venomous. So you go back to your Tuscan mountains and help Italy by giving advice on the Mugello construction sites: the bricklayers can’t wait to see you again as a umarella.

