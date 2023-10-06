Home » The Revitalization of Wukesong Wanda Plaza: From Old Shopping Mall to Vibrant Check-In Destination
Business

The Revitalization of Wukesong Wanda Plaza: From Old Shopping Mall to Vibrant Check-In Destination

by admin

The newly opened Wukesong Wanda Plaza in the west Beijing business district has become a popular check-in place during the Double Festival holidays. The mall, which has been revitalized after being updated, offers a range of experiences including digital landscapes, art installations, dining options, and entertainment.

One of the main attractions in the mall is a 4-meter-tall giant squirrel doll art installation, which playfully winks at tourists. Connecting different floors of the mall is a 64-meter-long “Flying Ladder”, also known as the “Flying Elevator”, which provides customers with a unique experience while enjoying digital landscape scenes playing on screens along the escalator.

As mealtime approaches, long queues form in front of many restaurants, attracting families and residents from the surrounding area. With a total of 80 restaurants in the mall, including Japanese barbecue, Vietnamese cuisine, Cantonese cuisine, and Hangzhou cuisine, there is something to suit everyone’s taste.

Not only is the dining area bustling with people, but the mall also offers various experience formats. Music enthusiasts can visit the Perth music store to try out pianos, violins, guitars, and drums, while the pet shop attracts customers with playful kittens and puppies in a transparent glass cabinet. Those looking for an immersive gaming experience can head to the Yuanverse experience store and join the battle game area equipped with sensory equipment and VR glasses.

The Xingyun Store on the first floor of the mall is filled with a wide variety of snacks, including potato chips, drinks, fruits, and biscuits. Excitement fills the air as a young couple tries their luck at the snack machine, attempting to grab two durian models to win a real durian.

See also  Warning strike canceled on the railways

Wukesong Wanda Plaza, formerly known as Zhuozhan Shopping Center, has undergone multiple ownership changes over the past decade. After being taken over by Wanda Plaza in April last year, it has been transformed into a commercial complex featuring more than 300 brands, including themed entertainment experience stores, brand flagship stores, and Michelin restaurants.

The newly opened Wukesong Wanda Plaza has not only enriched the business district’s business formats but also sparked consumer vitality in the western part of Beijing. With its range of experiences and entertainment options, it has quickly become a popular check-in place for both locals and visitors. The mall’s success is expected to further contribute to the vibrancy of the Wukesong business district in the future.

You may also like

Toy manufacturer – Playmobil parent company cuts around...

Migrants, Delmastro: “Some judges influenced by ideological prejudices”

Apple’s MicroLED Apple Watch Expected to Launch by...

Renk IPO: When investors go on strike

Sharing mobility, leap in turnover in 2022. Milan...

Fastly (FSLY.US) Stock Falls Over 11% Amidst Announcement...

According to the report: These 3 super-rich have...

Uber Introduces Package Pickup and Delivery Service, Targeting...

Carige Insured Solution: Reviews and Opinions. Is it...

How to choose the right neighborhood in Catalonia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy