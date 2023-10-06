The Revitalization of Wukesong Wanda Plaza: From Old Shopping Mall to Vibrant Check-In Destination

The newly opened Wukesong Wanda Plaza in the west Beijing business district has become a popular check-in place during the Double Festival holidays. The mall, which has been revitalized after being updated, offers a range of experiences including digital landscapes, art installations, dining options, and entertainment.

One of the main attractions in the mall is a 4-meter-tall giant squirrel doll art installation, which playfully winks at tourists. Connecting different floors of the mall is a 64-meter-long “Flying Ladder”, also known as the “Flying Elevator”, which provides customers with a unique experience while enjoying digital landscape scenes playing on screens along the escalator.

As mealtime approaches, long queues form in front of many restaurants, attracting families and residents from the surrounding area. With a total of 80 restaurants in the mall, including Japanese barbecue, Vietnamese cuisine, Cantonese cuisine, and Hangzhou cuisine, there is something to suit everyone’s taste.

Not only is the dining area bustling with people, but the mall also offers various experience formats. Music enthusiasts can visit the Perth music store to try out pianos, violins, guitars, and drums, while the pet shop attracts customers with playful kittens and puppies in a transparent glass cabinet. Those looking for an immersive gaming experience can head to the Yuanverse experience store and join the battle game area equipped with sensory equipment and VR glasses.

The Xingyun Store on the first floor of the mall is filled with a wide variety of snacks, including potato chips, drinks, fruits, and biscuits. Excitement fills the air as a young couple tries their luck at the snack machine, attempting to grab two durian models to win a real durian.

Wukesong Wanda Plaza, formerly known as Zhuozhan Shopping Center, has undergone multiple ownership changes over the past decade. After being taken over by Wanda Plaza in April last year, it has been transformed into a commercial complex featuring more than 300 brands, including themed entertainment experience stores, brand flagship stores, and Michelin restaurants.

The newly opened Wukesong Wanda Plaza has not only enriched the business district’s business formats but also sparked consumer vitality in the western part of Beijing. With its range of experiences and entertainment options, it has quickly become a popular check-in place for both locals and visitors. The mall’s success is expected to further contribute to the vibrancy of the Wukesong business district in the future.

