



■New Express reporter Liu Yanshuang

Recently, Panyuan Investment, the actual controller of Heren Technology (300550.SZ), and Tongce Medical (600763.SH) restarted the equity trading plan that had been suspended in the previous announcement, which aroused market attention. This restart is less than half a month since the last announcement of the termination. During this period, the share price of Heren Technology has changed. Some investors suspect that the main funds will know the acquisition trend in advance. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange issued a letter of concern to Heren Technology on February 28, asking it to explain whether there is any market manipulation.

On May 15 last year, Tongce Medical disclosed that it planned to transfer 29.75% of the shares of Heren Technology held by Panyuan Investment, with a transaction amount of 769 million yuan. After the transaction is completed, Tongce Medical will become the largest shareholder of Heren Technology. At that time, Tongce Medical also paid an advance payment of 100 million yuan for Panyuan Investment. However, the deal was terminated on February 15 this year. Tongce Medical and Heren Technology have announced detailed reasons and follow-up plans.

Heren Technology immediately issued an announcement stating that in order to repay the advance payment plan received previously, the major shareholder reduced its holdings of 120 million shares to raise funds. However, the shareholding reduction plan has not yet been completed, and the restart of equity transactions has ushered in. On the evening of February 26, Heren Technology and Tongce Medical issued an announcement at the same time, saying that Tongce Medical will transfer 19% of the shares of Heren Technology held by Panyuan Investment. An advance payment for this transaction. However, what is different from the last time is that after the completion of this transaction, Tongce Medical will hold 19% of the shares and become the second largest shareholder of Heren Technology, while Panyuan Investment and its concerted parties hold more than 30% of the shares of Heren Technology. It is the largest shareholder of Heren Technology.

The frequent reversal of the equity acquisition plan caused the stock price of Heren Technology to fluctuate. On February 24, the trading day before the announcement of the resumption of the acquisition, Heren Technology‘s stock price rose by 10.92%. It is worth noting that on February 9th and 10th, the eve of the disclosure of Tongce Medical’s termination of the acquisition, Heren Technology’s stock price plummeted by more than 8% for two consecutive days. The main funds have precisely stepped on the rhythm of announcements, and some investors speculated that someone had known the acquisition trend earlier, allowing funds to be deployed in advance.

On the evening of February 28, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange sent a letter of concern to Heren Technology, focusing on whether there is any market manipulation that uses information disclosure to affect the company’s stock price or transactions.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange requires Heren Technology to submit a list of insiders who have terminated the previous equity transfer agreement and this equity transfer; check whether insiders, company directors, supervisors, senior executives and their immediate family members have bought or sold your company’s stocks, whether There is a leak of inside information. At the same time, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange also questioned whether Panyuan Investment disclosed the pre-disclosure announcement of shareholding reduction and whether it used information disclosure to affect the company’s stock price when the prepayment was likely not to be repaid. On March 2, when Heren Technology replied to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, it denied all the above-mentioned doubts.

It is worth mentioning that, on February 24, Panyuan Investment reached an agreement with Shaohua No. 1, and Shaohua No. 1 received 10% of the shares of Heren Technology. After this operation, Panyuan Investment has successfully facilitated the equity transaction with Tongce Medical without repaying an advance payment of 100 million yuan, and at the same time sold shares to two entities, which will not cause a change of ownership of Heren Technology. According to the sale plan this time, Panyuan Investment will successfully cash out 765 million yuan in one fell swoop, which is almost the same as the previous cash out scale.



