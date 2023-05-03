The richest athletes of all time

With income from a billion dollars in his career, fifth place goes to the only German in the top ten: racing driver Michael Schumacher. With a total of seven world championship titles, Schumacher is the most successful Formula 1 driver in history, five titles in a row. He was also Goodwill Ambassador on Sports and Education for UNESCO. In 2006 he initially retired from Formula 1, three years later he returned and now drives for Mercedes instead of Ferrari. In 2012 he declared his final retirement, and the following year Schuhmacher suffered a serious accident while skiing. Since then he has lived a secluded life, and there is hardly any information about his state of health. His brother Ralf and his son Mick Schumacher are also successful racing drivers.