The richest man in China in the past is too pit!Gome stopped paying employee wages, Huang Guangyu and his wife have cashed out 1 billion Hong Kong dollars

Huang Guangyu is the only richest person in China who has reached the top three times in ten years from 2001 to 2011, and is the only rich person from the business service industry. The Chaoshan entrepreneur, who started his business at the age of 18, from electrical retail to real estate to capital predators, Huang Guangyu has become a genius entrepreneur in the hearts of many young people.

It is such a big boss who did not reverse the company’s dilemma after he came out, which makes people sigh.

According to Tencent News, recently, at the general meeting of Gome headquarters, Huang Xiuhong, chairman of Gome, said that the company will only provide social security to employees before the end of December, and will not pay any more wages.

Huang Xiuhong also added: In the medium and long term in the future, there will also be uncertainty in the payment of wages. After the meeting, the company will issue a letter of commitment, and employees can go to their supervisors to sign. Some Gome employees said: This is a disguised force to resign.

Earlier, according to Gome’s announcement, on September 14 and 15, Huang Guangyu and Du Juan sold 1.528 billion shares of “Gome Retail” through three transactions, cashing out a total of HK$295 million. This sudden reduction of holdings, which was not disclosed in advance, directly triggered a sharp drop in Gome’s share price of more than 20% that day.

As of September 21, “Gome Retail” fell for seven consecutive trading days, with a total decline of more than 34%. According to statistics, since the end of December last year, Huang Guangyu and his wife have cashed out a total of 960 million Hong Kong dollars, and their shareholding ratio has dropped from 61.50% to 42.80%.

From 2017 to the first half of this year, Gome Retail suffered a continuous loss of 22.289 billion yuan. Among them, the loss from 2021 to the first half of this year amounted to 7.368 billion yuan. This is also the transcript of Huang Guangyu since he was released from prison and re-in charge of Gome Retail.

In fact, there were signs of unpaid wages in August, but Gome at the time said it was only a temporary transition…

