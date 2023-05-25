The richest footballer in the world Faiq Bolkiah in the blue shirt of his former club Leicester City. Plumb Images / Kontributor / Getty Images

The richest soccer player in the world is neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo. The richest player in the world is Faiq Bolkiah, as reported by GQ magazine. Faiq Bolkiah is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. The private wealth of the family is estimated at the equivalent of over 18 billion euros. Bolkiah currently plays for Thai club Chonburi FC but will leave the club in June. He has spent his career so far in various British clubs and most recently with the Portuguese club CS Marítimo B.

If you’re the world‘s richest footballer If you had to guess, a few would surely come to mind: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or maybe Neymar (da Silva Santos Júnior). They are among the world‘s best and most famous football players. Their skills and celebrity not only bring them a lot of money in football, but also advertising deals. Some brands rely on these familiar faces for their marketing, which also benefits the accounts of the pros. But now it’s clear: none of them is the richest footballer in the world. Faiq Bolkiah bears this title, as the magazine “GQreported.

Faiq Bolkiah? This name might be familiar to some football fans, but it probably means less to many people. Because why is a Bruneian national player the richest footballer in the world? However, if you take a look at his family history, the reason quickly becomes clear. Faiq Bolkiah, 25, is the nephew of Bruneian Sultan’s Hassanal Bolkiah. The Sultan’s private fortune is estimated at the equivalent of 18.54 billion euros. Due to his family’s wealth, Faiq Bolkiah is considered by far the richest player in the world, as several media reports unanimously.

Faiq Bolkiahs Uncle, Sultan von Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. Suhaimi Abdullah / Contributor / Getty Images

Bolkiah often changes clubs

Faiq Bolkiah was born in Los Angeles and holds both US and Bruneian citizenship. He currently plays for the Thai first division club Chonburi FC, but will left in June – a new club is not yet in prospect. Bolkiah played 32 top-flight games in Chonburi, scoring just two goals. He previously played for the Portuguese club CS Marítimo. By then he had spent most of his football career at British clubs.

Having started out with AFC Newbury in his youth, he later moved to Southampton and then spent time at Arsenal and Chelsea FC before moving to Leicester City. However, Bolkiah did not play a single professional game during his time in the British clubs. He still plays for the Brunei national team in international competitions and has scored a goal from the penalty spot in a total of six international matches.

His father leads an excessive life

While Faiq Bolkiah works on his soccer career, his father, Jefri Bolkiah, is said to lead a very excessive life. In his 15 years as head of the Brunei Investment Agency, he is said to have squandered a total of over eleven billion euros. According to British media, the Sultan’s brother is said to have a penchant for cars and expensive watches. His garage is said to be made out of Bentleys, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces exist. Overall, Jefri Bolkiah is said to own over 2,300 cars. On the occasion of his 50th birthday in 2004 he even asked Michael Jackson personally for a private concert. This cost him 10.5 million euros.

Even though Faiq Bolkiah has taken care of himself and doesn’t have to worry about a steady source of income, he is determined to continue pursuing his football career. He’s always loved playing football, he said in a rare interview. He gets encouragement from his family, he said. “My parents have always supported me to achieve my dream of becoming a footballer. They trained me hard both mentally and physically during my childhood, so I have to say that they are my role models.”

