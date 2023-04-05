Home Business The right help with tax returns, pension and child benefit?
The right help with tax returns, pension and child benefit?

The right help with tax returns, pension and child benefit?

A wage tax assistance association may advise employees primarily on tax matters that revolve around the topic of income tax. Advice on questions about pensions or maintenance is also possible, for example. Employees (including civil servants), pensioners, students, those doing voluntary service and those receiving maintenance can seek advice. Anyone who has income from renting and leasing or capital assets (e.g. from building loan contracts or shares) may also be able to seek advice from an income tax assistance association. However, according to the law (StBerG §4 Para. 11), this is only possible if you do not receive more than 18,000 euros in annual income from rent or capital assets. In the case of jointly assessed spouses, double the amount applies (EUR 36,000). Only sometimes can and may an income tax assistance association completely replace the tax consultant.

