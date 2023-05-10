The right mobile phone tariff: data volume, costs, contracts for children

MSince December 2021, mobile radio contracts must be able to be terminated monthly after the end of the minimum contract period. The fear about another year in to stick old tariffso it’s a thing of the past.

If you really want to use this “freedom”, you have to do your job and change your contract if the old one no longer meets your personal needs or a new contract with the same or better conditions is available elsewhere for less money.

In any case, no one has to worry about losing their cell phone number if they change. The right to take it with you is anchored in law and the so-called porting must be free of charge.

The question of whether it should be a prepaid contract (advance payment) or a postpaid contract (invoice) has receded somewhat into the background since there have also been postpaid contracts that can be canceled monthly from the start.

Prepaid tariffs with advance payment are primarily used by customers who want better cost control, explains Henning Gajek from the telecommunications portal “Teltarif.de”.

Prepaid can also be useful for contracts for children or rarely used second or third devices. And it’s no longer as uncomfortable as prepayment sounds: Prepayments can almost always be automated, for example by direct debit, if a previously defined balance is not reached.

Book enough data volume

When looking for a tariff and comparing prices, you should make sure that options that you book monthly in addition to the prepaid tariff – such as data volume – may be billed every 28 days (four weeks) and not every 30 days (monthly).

Regardless of the type of contract, it is important to book enough data volume right from the start to get through the month: “Booking additional data volume if it’s not enough is simply terribly expensive,” says Gajek.

Felix Flosbach from the consumer advice center in North Rhine-Westphalia recommends that those who sign a new contract now should not choose the data volume based on their current consumption, but rather on what they could use in the future in a year or two. Because: The average data volume consumed is constantly increasing.

Data consumption increases

The last one shows that Annual report of the Federal Network Agency: In 2021, the average data volume used per active SIM card and month increased by around 39 percent to 4.3 gigabytes (GB) compared to the previous year.

Nevertheless, you don’t have to spend a lot of money for a contract. With inexpensive providers, the so-called mobile phone discounters, you can get a telephone and SMS flat rate in all networks and 5 to 20 gigabytes (GB) of data volume for 5 to 10 euros a month, explains Felix Flosbach.

Attention: In the case of contracts with a minimum term, the monthly fee can increase significantly after it has expired. This should be checked beforehand and then, if necessary, terminated after two years.

Is a network operator contract worth it?

With the network operators themselves, the norm for the telephone and SMS flat rate plus 10 GB data volume is more like 30 euros per month. Such contracts can still be worthwhile, says Flosbach, for example if the contractual scope of services exceeds the legally prescribed level.

“Then, for example, there will be more countries in the Roaming included than required by law or they have faster service channels,” says Flosbach. In addition, the use of the new 5G networks is still a service that almost only the network operators themselves offer in their mobile phone contracts.

As a user access to the 5G Technology According to Flosbach, it is helpful if you really need a very fast data connection and should reach your limits in the 4G network (LTE).

“So if you need to move a lot of data quickly, then 5G access is an advantage,” says Flosbach. In addition, it could be that the 5G network coverage is now even better locally than the 4G network coverage.

Prepare the net change

Before a contract change that takes you to another network, you should test how good the reception with the new network is in your own region, advises Henning Gajek. “You can ask neighbors and colleagues about their experiences, take a look at the network test or get a prepaid card and try out for yourself how good the reception is,” explains the expert.

In case of doubt or in an emergency, two contracts can be concluded with two providers who use different mobile networks. “Many mobile phones now have space for two SIM cards, so you have access to two networks,” explains Gajek.

He suggests getting the SIM card for the network you usually use through a term contract and the replacement card through a prepaid contract. That keeps the expenses for the little-used replacement card within narrow limits.

