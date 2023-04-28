The Riksbank raised interest rates by 50 basis points as scheduled or will continue | Riksbank_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Reposted from: Xinhua Finance

Xinhua Finance, Beijing, April 26 (Wang Shurui and Wang Xiaowei) The Swedish central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points as scheduled, and promised to increase interest rates by 25 basis points in June or September to control inflation. The bank raised its 2024 policy rate forecast to 3.7% from 3.3% previously.

The Riksbank said there was less prospect of a rate cut, and that if one were needed, it would be more likely in late 2024. Riksbank’s statement deserves close attention from the market. “Inflation has fallen markedly this year, which is important for confidence in the inflation target. To ensure that this is achieved, further increases in the policy rate are needed,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that there are two members of the Riksbank executive board opposed to raising interest rates by 50 basis points, they are more inclined to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

The trade-off facing the Riksbank is tougher than many of its developed-world peers. While the Riksbank struggles to curb inflation, its monetary tightening has so far shown signs of hurting growth. The Swedish household sector is already heavily indebted, and rising borrowing costs have had a rapid impact on their spending power.

The Riksbank has raised interest rates by 300 basis points in the past 12 months, and Sweden’s current inflation rate is 8%, four times the Riksbank’s target. The underlying price increase after stripping out energy costs and the impact of higher interest rates is even higher.swedish kronaWeakness exacerbates imported inflation in Sweden. The Riksbank said it had started trying to support the Swedish krona by selling bonds.

The Riksbank said the Riksbank will continue to adjust monetary policy in the near future to reduce inflation. Monetary policy tightening should proceed gradually, against the backdrop of stable inflation expectations, moderate wage growth, and weak and downward domestic demand forecasts.

Editor: Ma Mengwei

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Guo Jian