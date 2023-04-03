4
The US government has put great pressure on Swiss politicians to save Credit Suisse. There is also a debate about Switzerland’s neutrality in connection with the Ukraine war. Could all this lead to the rich preferring to move their wealth to other countries?
There is definitely a risk there. However, it is too early to judge because we do not know how the war will go. If it lasts longer, it could well lead to a permanent shift in customer funds on a larger scale.