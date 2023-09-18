Title: Consumer Craze for Affordable Domestic Products Takes Off, Fenghua Brand Leads the Way

Subtitle: Old domestic brands like Bee Flower, Lotus, and Vitality 28 make a comeback

Date: September 17, 2023

The consumption outlook of contemporary young people in the province has shifted towards rational and mature choices, sparking a consumer craze for cost-effective and functional domestic products. Old domestic brands such as Bee Flower, Lotus, and Vitality 28 have captured widespread attention, as consumers prioritize utility and affordability.

Leading the trend, domestic shampoo and hair care brand Fenghua launched a 79 yuan package that caters to the demands of consumers, triggering a hot phenomenon in the market. According to JD Supermarket data, searches for bee flower-related keywords increased 14 times year-on-year, user visits surged by 260%, and the transaction volume of bee flower shampoo and hair care products saw a threefold increase compared to the previous year.

Capitalizing on this trend, JD Supermarket will soon launch a live broadcast of over 100 domestic products at affordable prices, offering a feast for rational consumption. During the event, users can access the special area on the JD.com APP by searching for “79 Yuan Supermarket” after 4 p.m. daily, where they can purchase a variety of products including bee flower 3-piece sets, hairy crabs, and snack gift packs.

Results from Xinhuanet’s “Guochao Brand Youth Consumption Insights Report” indicate a significant increase in the popularity of domestic products, with Chinese consumers showing a preference for cost-effective Chinese brands. The reputation of conscientious domestic products, known for their high quality and low prices, has contributed to their resurgence in the market.

Jingdong Supermarket’s “79 Yuan Fireworks in the World” live broadcast special has garnered positive feedback, offering a wide range of affordable and high-quality domestic products. Bee Flower Fluffy and Refreshing Shampoo 750ml + Bee Flower Smooth Conditioner 1L*2 set and Bee Flower Ginger Shampoo 750ml and 500ml + White Jade Toothpaste 7 pieces are available for just 79 yuan. Other cost-effective products like Weilong Spicy Tiao Snacks Gift Pack, Golden Moofang Spicy Stewed Snacks Combination Pack, Jialiya Disposable Thickened Face Washing Wipes, and Goodbaby Baby Hygiene Wipes have also contributed to the heat of the fireworks, meeting the demands of rational consumers.

To further support domestic brands and enhance their product efficiency, JD Supermarket has implemented multiple measures through their “Light of Domestic Products” brand support plan. By leveraging digital technology and a digital intelligent supply chain, established domestic brands like Fenghua can focus on providing better quality products and meeting the diverse needs of consumers, without worrying about rising costs.

With JD Supermarket’s omni-channel digital capabilities serving as an “accelerator” in the digital transformation process, domestic brands are seizing the opportunity to achieve significant growth in sales. The collaboration between JD Supermarket and domestic brands aims to create C2M (Consumer-to-Manufacturer) hot products that cater to consumer needs and preferences, ultimately becoming the preferred shopping channel for consumers seeking high-quality and affordable products.

During JD Supermarket’s ongoing “79 Yuan Fireworks on Earth” live broadcast (September 12-21), consumers can access the JD APP at 4 p.m. daily and search for “79 Yuan Supermarket” or follow the Jingdong Supermarket Official Account on JD Live Channel to select popular domestic products that enhance their quality of life.

