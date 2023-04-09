Recently, a “little yellow car” shared bicycle appeared on the top of Wutong Mountain in Shenzhen, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Previously, netizens broke the news that they found a shared bicycle parked somewhere near the top of Wutong Mountain.It takes more than 3,000 meters to walk up the mountain from the foot of the mountain. And users who carry their bicycles to the top of the mountain are also called “beautiful people” by netizens.

After hearing the news, the company to which the bicycle belongs sent professional operation and maintenance personnel up the mountain to find the bicycle. The operation and maintenance personnel Li Xiubao found the small yellow bicycle near the top of the mountain. After investigation, it was found that the vehicle chain and other parts had been damaged. It cannot be used normally, and it needs to be transported down the mountain by manpower, which takes more than 4 hours in total.

However, with the widespread dissemination of the video, on the short video platform, many users launched the challenge of “carrying shared bicycles up the mountain”, attracting some people to follow and imitate. After all, this kind of time-consuming and labor-intensive activity cannot be accomplished by ordinary people.

A video posted by other users shows that in other mountainous scenic spots in China, some tourists directly shoulder the little yellow car up the mountain, and after reaching the top of the mountain, they will lift the little yellow car to show off.

But some netizens reminded such challengers:“If you want to carry it up, you can carry it down, don’t cheat the operation and maintenance personnel”, “You can’t throw it on the top of the mountain like the great god on Wutong Mountain for people to watch.”