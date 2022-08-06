Original title: The rise of domestic products! The best domestic mobile phone recommendation in 2022: 5 most domestic mobile phone fragrances worth buying

The domestic mobile phone market is flooded with smartphones every quarter of the year. While some may not agree entirely, most of the best smartphones in the world actually come from our country. This is mainly because the top mobile phone manufacturers are Chinese companies.

Among the top 10 mobile phone manufacturers, only Samsung and Apple are not from my country. my country is also the first market to launch the latest phones elsewhere. In this article, I will share with you the best Chinese phones of 2022.

The Mi 12S Ultra is the best domestic phone in 2022 overall. The phone has an impressive display, a great camera, top performance, a long-lasting battery, tons of sensors, and it’s very durable. The Xiaomi1 2S Ultra also has a very nice design that makes it stand out.

It is the first Xiaomi phone to feature an improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G chip and a 1-inch-type main camera and the new Sony IMX989.

The Mi 12S Ultra beats the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and even the iPhone 13 Pro Max in photography. The 4,860mAh battery that powers the phone supports 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

There is no doubt that the Mi 12S Ultra is one of the best domestic mobile phones. The camera features of Mi 12S Ultra include Leica lens, dual LED flash, multi-directional PDAF, laser AF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, gyroscope EIS, Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit recording. (4K, 1080p) etc.

If there is a domestic phone that can be as good as the Mi 12S Ultra above, it is the vivo X80 Pro. This phone has more camera options than the 12S Ultra above, and it's cheaper. The base model of the vivo X80 Pro starts at just 5,439 yuan, which is cheaper than the Mi 12S Ultra. However, the Mi 12S Ultra has better performance and a better camera sensor, which is why it holds the number one spot.

In the blind test, the vivo X80 Pro is second only to the Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra. This is to tell you how good and capable the vivo X80 Pro is. Like the 12S Ultra above, the X80 Pro has a 2K display and is water and dust resistant. However, it uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is lower than the Mi 12S Ultra's 8+ Gen 1 chip, and has a 4,700mAh battery. Although it is only lower than the Xiaomi phone, the vivo X80 Pro can be said to be a good value for money. vivo X80 Pro camera features include PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 5x Optical Zoom, Zeiss Optics, Zeiss T* Lens Coating, Pixel Shift, Gyroscope EIS, and more.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro hasn't been discussed much, so the phone doesn't get the accolades it deserves. This phone is one of the best camera smartphones of 2022, and for good reason. It's insanely stable, has an extra-large fast-charging battery, has an LTPO 2K AMOLED display, and is water and dust resistant. OPPO has done a really good job with the Find X5 Pro. From its sleek design to its camera features and chipset, this phone is a powerful phone.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has a Dimensity 9000 chip version, which is equally good. One of the main reasons it is lower than the vivo X80 Pro is its price. But other than that, if you have the money, the OPPO Find X5 Pro is a very good flagship phone, especially with its camera capabilities and large battery. OPPO Find X5 Pro camera features include multi-directional PDAF, OIS (3-axis sensor shift, 2-axis lens shift), 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad color calibration, gyroscope EIS; HDR, 10-bit video, and more

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra stands out with its improved under-display camera technology. This feature makes it unique on this list, and it's also one of the best homegrown phones if you want to try something new. Judging from the photo samples, the Axon 40 Ultra's under-screen camera technology has been improved, with the selfie camera completely hidden under the front screen. ZTE has also done a very good job with the screen-to-body ratio of this phone. With a screen-to-body ratio of around 92.9%, it's one of the few phones with virtually no bezels and chin. The front is very neat and clean, giving you full screen use. It's also the only phone on this list with a 64MP triple rear camera, all of which can shoot 8K resolution video. All of this puts the ZTE Axon 40 on the list of the best Chinese phones for 2022. The camera features of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra include PDAF, laser AF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, HDR10, 10-bit video, and dual-LED dual-tone.

The Red Magic 7S Pro is as good as the Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro. But if you can't afford the Rog Phone 6 Pro, it's cheaper and a better option. The Red Magic 7S Pro comes with an under-screen camera, which means it gives gamers access to the full screen. It also has slim bezels and a slim chin. It has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and an internal fan. The Red Magic 7S Pro looks gorgeous for a gaming phone, and beneath the beautiful design is a powerful phone that can play all types of games without any problems. The 512GB model of the Red Magic 7S Pro costs about 5,999 yuan, which is cheaper than the Rog Phone 6 Pro. You can even buy the 8GB + 256GB model for 5199 yuan. With the Red Magic 7S Pro, you get the same performance and quality as the Rog Phone 6 Pro. Available cooling and gaming features include a pressure-sensitive zone, built-in cooling fan, and an aerospace aluminum midframe.

