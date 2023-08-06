The Rise of Luxury Private Terminals: A VIP Airport Experience for the Elite Traveler

Luxury Private Terminal for Commercial Flights to Open at Atlanta Airport

A new luxury private terminal for commercial flights is set to open at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on September 6, providing affluent travelers with a unique and exclusive airport experience. This private terminal, operated by carrier PS, will offer a range of luxurious amenities and services, allowing passengers to bypass the noise and crowds typically associated with commercial air travel.

The concept of a private VIP terminal, which has been popular in international airports such as Dubai, Frankfurt, and London’s Heathrow, is gaining traction in the United States. PS plans to open terminals at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) in 2024 and Miami International Airport (MIA) in 2025.

The PS terminal at Atlanta airport promises a seamless and hassle-free journey for discerning travelers. Passengers will have access to a private TSA check, customs and immigration processing within the terminal, and a dedicated PS host to take care of their luggage. When it’s time to board, passengers will be chauffeured in a BMW directly to the plane, with the option to choose between the first or last group.

While waiting for their flights, passengers can enjoy the luxurious amenities of the PS terminal. The terminal features a “Lounge” area for socializing, as well as private suites equipped with entertainment centers, fully stocked snack and beverage bars, and private bathrooms. Each suite can accommodate up to six people and can be customized to cater to children or pets.

In addition to the opulent facilities, PS offers exclusive services such as chef-prepared meals, cocktails, spa treatments, and beauty services, including massages, nail, and hair services. The Atlanta terminal will also showcase an extensive collection of artwork by black artists, adding a touch of local culture to the experience.

Upon arrival, passengers will be greeted by a PS agent who will guide them from the plane to the terminal, ensuring a smooth transition. For added convenience, passengers can opt for the PS Direct service, which provides a private driver in a BMW sedan to transport them from the flight gate directly to their home or hotel, along with luggage delivery for domestic flights.

Membership options are available for frequent travelers, offering reduced prices for services. However, one-time packages can also be purchased without annual membership. Prices for the PS terminal experience range from $1,095 for a one-time use of the “Lounge” to $4,850 for a one-year membership with full access.

With its luxurious amenities and personalized services, the PS terminal at Atlanta airport aims to redefine the airport experience for affluent travelers. As travel continues to evolve, this unique concept may pave the way for similar terminals in other major airports across the country.

