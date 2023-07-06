The Rise of Quality in the Snack Food Industry: BESTORE Leads the Way with Outstanding Raw Materials and Innovative Techniques

BESTORE leads the way in the era of high-quality snacks

According to the “2023 Jingdong Snack Food Consumption Trend Insight White Paper” released by JD Supermarket and JD C2M Intelligent Manufacturing Platform, the leisure snack industry has entered the 4.0 era, where consumers are increasingly focused on health, scientific proportioning, freshness upgrades, and quality selection. BESTORE, a leading snack brand, has recognized the importance of good raw materials in producing high-quality products.

Laurent, the executive president of ITI (International Taste Evaluation Institute), emphasized the significance of good raw materials in creating high-quality products. In line with this belief, BESTORE has been committed to sourcing excellent raw materials from around the world and investing in R&D and innovation to enhance product quality. Their efforts have led to the development of new characteristic flavors using modern technology, keeping them at the forefront of the industry.

BESTORE pays meticulous attention to selecting outstanding raw materials for their products. They have explored more than 20 geographical indication products, ensuring that only the best ingredients are used. From Yanshan chestnuts to Changbai Mountain Korean pine, Fuping persimmons, Ruoqiang gray dates, Enshi potatoes, and Putian kelp, BESTORE sources high-quality raw materials globally. They have also conducted extensive research and development, comparing and testing raw materials from renowned international production areas, such as macadamia nuts from South Africa and pecans and almonds from the United States.

Moreover, BESTORE places great importance on selecting and finalizing high-quality varieties. For example, their Liangpinpu raisins undergo a long testing period to identify the best variety among more than 600 types of grapes in Xinjiang. The premium red pine nuts of BESTORE are meticulously selected for their length of more than 13.9mm, ensuring the highest quality. Even in their Master Sauce and Stewed series products, BESTORE uses high-quality Cherry Valley Duck for its lean meat and fresh taste.

In addition to choosing exceptional raw materials, BESTORE also focuses on selecting natural condiments that complement their products. From Aba Prefecture in Sichuan, they source seasoning pepper for popular duck products like duck tongue and duck neck. They also select spices from Baise, Guangxi, highlighting the spicy flavor, aftertaste, and color enhancement.

To retain the authentic taste of their products, BESTORE invests significantly in research and development and emphasizes innovation. Their commitment to food safety and nutritional value has led to the development of more natural formulas and innovative techniques. In 2022 alone, BESTORE invested over 50 million yuan in research and development and introduced 83 products and 57 reserve products. They also launched 11 innovative technologies for nutritional and healthy processing.

BESTORE’s stewed duck product series exemplifies their dedication to meeting consumer demands through research and innovation. After more than 300 experiments, the R&D team, together with cooking master He Jihao, overcame the challenges of high-temperature sterilization, creating a precise process plan. The resulting lo-mei snacks are healthy, green, and natural, with a pure taste of freshly braised duck. Moreover, BESTORE’s commitment to clean formulas without preservatives has garnered praise from consumers.

The innovative Chinese taste of BESTORE’s products has not only impressed the market but also earned recognition from the world‘s pickiest taste testers. BESTORE Braised Duck Tongue received the Superior Taste Award three-star medal with a comprehensive score of over 90 points in the 2023 “International Taste Award” review competition, likened to the “Oscar” of the food industry. Similarly, BESTORE Wild Mountain Bamboo Shoots, sourced from ecologically good and pollution-free areas, also received the three-star award from the International Taste Award.

The success and popularity of BESTORE’s products have also led to collaboration with local communities to support their raw material production. BESTORE joined hands with the Daguan County People’s Government to establish the “BESTORE Wild Mountain Bamboo Shoots (Qiong Bamboo Shoots) Raw Material Base,” promoting the development of the wild mountain bamboo shoots industry and helping local bamboo farmers increase their income.

BESTORE’s commitment to high quality extends to their selection of winter jujubes from Huanghua, known as the “Hometown of Winter Jujubes.” Through three years of research and development, they have introduced a “low temperature dehydration” process that maintains the sweetness and nutrition of the dates. Huanghua crispy winter jujube has won international awards, including a gold medal in the top delicacy competition and a silver medal in the World Quality Tasting Conference.

Overall, BESTORE’s dedication to ingenuity and high-quality raw materials has enabled them to create unique flavors and provide an excellent taste bud experience. Their commitment to quality, combined with innovative technology, ensures that they remain at the forefront of the high-quality snack industry.

