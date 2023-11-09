Home » The Rise of Salvadoran Business Mogul Marco Andrés Baldocchi Kriete and His Dollar Store Empire in Latin America
The Rise of Salvadoran Business Mogul Marco Andrés Baldocchi Kriete and His Dollar Store Empire in Latin America

Salvadoran millionaire Marco Andrés Baldocchi Kriete is the brains behind Dollarcity, a successful company inspired by the American concept of an “All 1 dollar store,” that is making its mark in Latin America. With over 500 stores in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Peru, Dollarcity is set to dominate the retail market in the region.

At the end of 2022, Dollarcity’s earnings surpassed $1,280.6 million, and the company has ambitious plans for expansion. With over four thousand employees, Dollarcity aims to open 850 new stores across Latin America by 2029. This rapid growth has catapulted Baldocchi into the ranks of the richest families in El Salvador, with his uncle, Roberto Kriete, boasting a fortune of around 6,000 million dollars.

The first Dollarcity store opened in 2009 in San Salvador, with a focus on offering high-quality products at low prices, despite the traditional association of affordable prices with poor quality in Latin America. The company rapidly expanded, and in a strategic move, Baldocchi formed an alliance with Canadian Niel Rossy, the mastermind behind Dollarama.

This partnership brought great success to Dollarcity, resulting in the sale of 50% of the shares to Dollarama in 2019. As of December 31, 2022, Dollarcity had 440 stores across Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Peru, with plans to enter the markets of Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Argentina in the coming years.

Baldocchi’s vision and determination have propelled Dollarcity to become a dominant force in the retail industry, offering a wide range of products at economical prices. With an eye on further expansion across Latin America, the future looks bright for this Salvadoran entrepreneur’s brainchild.

