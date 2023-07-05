The Rise of the Digital Dollar: Accelerating the Decrease in Cash Use, but Not Its Elimination, Say Economists

Title: Economists Believe Digital Dollar Implementation Will Gradually Reduce Cash Usage

Introduction:

Economists predict that the introduction of a digital dollar, in response to the increase in electronic transactions and the popularity of cryptocurrencies, will not lead to the complete elimination of cash. While the digital dollar is expected to accelerate the decline in cash usage, experts believe that physical money will continue to be used, albeit to a lesser extent. The successful adoption of digital payment platforms such as PayPal, Apple Pay, and ATH Móvil in Puerto Rico makes economists optimistic about consumers’ acceptance of the digital dollar in the country.

Digital Dollar Proof of Concept Project:

In recent months, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, along with various financial institutions in the United States, has announced the initiation of the first digital dollar proof of concept (PoC) project. The project involves collaboration with major banks and payment service providers, including BNY Mellon, Citi, HSBC, Mastercard, PNC Bank, TD Bank, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo, under the supervision of the Federal Reserve.

Gradual Reduction in Cash Usage:

While economists project a gradual decrease in cash usage as technology advances, they believe that cash will not be completely eliminated. The amount of paper money in circulation has already significantly reduced, making it insufficient to meet the demands if all Puerto Ricans were to withdraw their money simultaneously. A study conducted by Mastercard and Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) reveals that the proportion of Latin American and Caribbean individuals who paid over 75% of their monthly expenses in cash reduced to 15% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Digital Dollar vs. Other Digital Currencies:

Unlike decentralized digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, the digital dollar will be centrally issued and backed by the Federal Reserve. Its value will be tied to that of the traditional dollar, ensuring stability and consumer confidence. Economists highlight that the digital dollar is expected to function more like a traditional currency, providing increased security for transactions compared to other digital currencies that often serve as investment instruments.

Smooth Implementation and Impact:

Economists, including the president of the Association of Economists, Iyari Ríos, express confidence that the implementation of the digital dollar will likely proceed smoothly due to the global increase in electronic transfers. As everyday transactions increasingly rely on digital payment applications, experts anticipate a significant reduction in the usage of physical cash in the future.

Conclusion:

While the digital dollar’s implementation is set to revolutionize electronic transactions and pose strong competition to other cryptocurrencies, economists believe that cash usage will persist, although in a diminished capacity. The digital dollar’s stability and similarity to traditional currency render it an attractive option for secure and convenient transactions, paving the way for a likely reduction in the use of physical money in the long run.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

