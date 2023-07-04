The Rise of “The Fourth Meal”: China’s Snack Food Industry and the Pursuit of Quality and Innovation

Title: BESTORE Takes the Lead in Upgrading China‘s Snack Food Industry

Subtitle: Constant Innovation and Quality Upgrades Drive Consumer Demand

In recent years, as people’s living standards have improved, leisure snacks have taken on a new role as the “fourth meal.” With the increase in consumer demand and consumption frequency, the snack food industry in China has seen remarkable growth. According to iiMedia Consulting’s “2023-2024 China Snack Food Industry Status and Consumer Behavior Data Research Report,” the market size of China‘s snack food industry is projected to reach 1,237.8 billion yuan, with a compound annual growth rate from 2010 to 2022 of 25.35%.

In light of this trend, leading casual snack brand BESTORE has been making significant strides in the high-end and quality upgrades of their products. In response to consumers’ increasingly discerning tastes, BESTORE has focused on improving taste, texture, origin of raw materials, processing methods, and overall eating experience. The brand’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as they have gained recognition from consumers.

One of BESTORE’s key strategies has been to explore and strengthen their core competencies in order to transform them into product advantages. They have introduced a range of new products, such as the Lianlianshangxin Sauce and Braised Series, Wild Mountain Bamboo Shoots, Seedless California Plum, and Sizzling Squid Shreds. Additionally, BESTORE has made significant investments in their supply chain, establishing a raw material base for wild bamboo shoots in Yunnan and a lo-mei research and development center.

Micro-innovation plays a crucial role in the upgrading of traditional snack food categories. By leveraging the durability and widespread recognition of traditional snacks, BESTORE has been able to breathe new life into classic products, overcoming the challenges of taste fatigue and lack of freshness. The recently launched soy sauce and brine series by BESTORE exemplifies this strategy. The brand has identified a growing market for lo-mei snacks and addressed the issue of weak taste and aging flavors. By collaborating with renowned culinary experts and leveraging modern technology, BESTORE has succeeded in creating a new flavor profile for their soy sauce series.

Product innovation and research and development (R&D) have been instrumental in BESTORE’s success. The brand has employed a rigorous selection process for raw materials and aims to create a superior taste experience. They have chosen high-quality, origin-specific ingredients to ensure the best possible flavor. BESTORE’s commitment to R&D is evident, with increasing investment in this area over the past five years. In 2022 alone, BESTORE allocated 50.55 million yuan to R&D.

To further enhance their R&D capabilities, BESTORE has collaborated with industry partners. For example, they have had a 13-year partnership with Shanghai Dingyu Foods, a subsidiary of Jiujiuya, specializing in duck products. Additionally, BESTORE recently inaugurated the “Lo-Mei R&D Center” in cooperation with Jiujiuya. This center will focus on improving the sterilization process to maintain the taste and flavor of products, thereby optimizing the consumer experience.

BESTORE’s commitment to innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction positions them as a frontrunner in China‘s snack food industry. As the demand for leisure snacks continues to rise, BESTORE’s continuous efforts to upgrade and diversify their product offerings will undoubtedly keep them at the forefront of the market.

