The Rise of the Mexican Peso Exchange Rate: July 5 Update

Title: Mexican Peso Starts Wednesday with a Modest Increase in Exchange Rate

Subtitle: Euro and Bitcoin Values Dip as Dollar Remains Stable

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Mexican peso began the day with a slight upward trend against the US dollar. According to data from PesoMXN.com, the dollar-to-peso exchange rate is averagely quoted at 17.0908 pesos today, marking a small difference compared to yesterday’s rate of 17.1286 pesos. The average purchase rate stands at 16.6489 pesos, while the sale rate is at 17.5327 pesos. (Update: 7:00 a.m.)

Taking into account various banking institutions in Mexico, the average exchange rate is slightly lower at 17.0247 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate is situated at 16.548 pesos, and the sale rate at 17.501 pesos.

For credit card transactions, the average price of the dollar in Mexico is 17.00166 pesos. The average purchase rate is 16.610 pesos, while the sale rate is 17.393 pesos.

As per PesoMXN.com, which evaluates 33 sources including institutions and banks, the average exchange rate from the US dollar to the Mexican peso is 17.0908 pesos. The average purchase exchange rate is 16.6489 pesos, and the average selling exchange rate is 17.5327 pesos. (Update: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – 7:00 a.m.)

Among these sources, Banjercito records the highest buying exchange rate at 17.0600 MXN, whereas Scotiabank offers the lowest purchase exchange rate at 15.10000 MXN. Scotiabank also presents the highest selling exchange rate at 19.1000 MXN, while Infosel offers the lowest selling rate at 16.9900 MXN.

The euro, on the other hand, experienced a slight decrease in value. The average exchange rate is now 18.5826 pesos, showing a minor difference from yesterday’s rate of 18.6372 pesos. The average purchase rate is 18.0208 pesos, and the average sale rate is 19.1444 pesos.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s value has decreased slightly. As of Wednesday morning, it is quoted at $30,827 (USD) per BTC, indicating an increase from yesterday’s rate of $30,118 (USD). The price of Bitcoin is subject to real-time updates. Additionally, Bitcoin has experienced a -1.03% loss in the last 24 hours, a +0.98% gain in the last week, and a +13.87% increase in the last month.

To stay up-to-date with the daily prices of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, visit our “Price of the Dollar” section.

In conclusion, as the peso registers a modest increase against the dollar, the euro and Bitcoin witness a slight dip in their respective values. Stay informed about the latest developments in the world of finance and share knowledge with others.

