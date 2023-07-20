The Rise of Watermelon: Sales Soaring as Citizens Feast on Summer’s Favorite Fruit

Watermelon Sales Soar as Summer Weather Sparks Enthusiasm for the Fruit

As temperatures rise and summer approaches, citizens are flocking to major supermarkets to purchase watermelon, making it the “protagonist” of the fruit section. Watermelon wholesalers are reporting sales volumes as high as 100,000 catties (approximately 50,000 kilograms) per day. According to statistics from the Wenzhou Fruit Wholesale Trading Market, citizens in Wenzhou consume a staggering 470 tons of watermelon daily.

Compared to the high prices seen in early June, the recent abundance of watermelons in the market has made prices more “friendly”, resulting in increased consumption. Watermelon has become the top-selling fruit, with daily sales reaching 470 tons. The 8424 watermelon variety has proven to be particularly popular due to its medium size, juicy thin skin, and sweet and refreshing taste. Wholesale prices for watermelons range from 1.25 to 2.8 yuan per catty.

Lin Kejie, known as “Watermelon Jie”, is a prominent watermelon wholesaler in Wenzhou. He has been in the business for over 20 years and shares that his sales have been flourishing lately, with a daily average of 100,000 catties. Lin primarily sells Meidu watermelons from Jiangsu Yancheng, which are known for their high quality and refreshing taste. However, the recent hot weather has affected the quality and sweetness of the watermelons, resulting in a decrease in production. Lin notes that due to this, the prices for the watermelons he sells are relatively high.

As the sales season for Yancheng watermelons comes to an end, Gansu and Ningxia watermelons are entering the market. Watermelons consumed throughout the year come from various regions based on the season. From January to March, winter watermelons from Hainan, Yunnan, Guangdong, and Guangxi dominate the market. Early spring brings Hongyu, Chunguang, and other varieties from major melon-producing provinces like Henan and Shandong. From June to September, watermelons from Gansu, Ningxia, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and the three northeastern provinces flood the market.

Thanks to greenhouse technology, citizens can now enjoy sweet watermelons year-round. Watermelons thrive in warm and sunny climates. Lin believes that with this technology, citizens no longer have to wait for specific seasons to enjoy watermelons.

Some citizens have expressed concern about the rising prices of watermelons in recent years. Ms. Qin noted the increase in prices, stating that buying half a watermelon can now cost 20 to 30 yuan, which is unaffordable for many. A visit to fruit boutiques revealed that watermelon prices range from 1.5 to 5 yuan per catty, with 1 yuan melons becoming increasingly rare. The pricing differs significantly due to variations in varieties and sales locations.

Boss Qiu, an experienced fruit vendor, explains that watermelon prices have indeed increased in recent years due to citizens’ increasing demands for high-quality and flavorful fruits. Growers have to continuously develop new varieties to meet these demands, which increases the cost of planting. Different retailers have different sales positioning, resulting in a broad range of watermelon varieties and prices.

However, Boss Qiu mentioned that prices are expected to drop again in mid-to-late July as watermelons from Gansu, Henan, Anhui, the three northeastern provinces, and Inner Mongolia enter the market. Citizens can look forward to more affordable watermelons during this time.

The sales period for locally-grown open-air watermelons is coming to an end. Pan Xiuming, a grower in Yueqing City, planted 60 acres of 8424 watermelons this year, yielding about 130,000 catties. He mentioned that the output has doubled compared to last year, with melons weighing up to 22 catties. However, Pan expressed concerns about selling the abundant supply. He advises those who want to enjoy locally-grown open-air watermelons to do so quickly, as the next wave of watermelons available in Wenzhou will likely be greenhouse-grown.

As citizens indulge in the cooling properties of watermelon during the summer, health experts remind them to exercise caution. Storing cut watermelon in the refrigerator for more than 12 hours can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria, causing potential health risks such as diarrhea. It is recommended to cut off approximately 1 cm of the surface before consuming. Additionally, it is important to clean the watermelon, knives, and cutting board before cutting, and to consume the watermelon promptly after cutting.

