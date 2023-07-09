The Rising Demand for Construction Workers in the United States: Exploring Pay in California

Construction Employment Continues to Rise in the United States

Construction work remains one of the most sought-after jobs in the United States, as indicated by the latest employment report from the Labor Department. In June, the economy saw an increase of 209,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, with substantial gains in government, healthcare, welfare, and construction sectors.

California emerges as one of the states with the highest employment levels for construction workers, as highlighted in the Occupational Employment and Wages report presented by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This report outlines the earnings of these workers in the state on an hourly and yearly basis.

So, what exactly does a construction worker do? Their responsibilities involve physical labor on construction sites, such as operating various hand and power tools like jackhammers, cement mixers, and earth tampers. Additionally, they are involved in clearing and preparing sites, digging trenches, erecting scaffolding, and clearing debris. This category also includes helpers in various building trades.

It might interest you to know that construction workers in California earn a median annual wage of approximately $56,210, translating to a median hourly wage of $27.03, as per the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage report. On a national scale, the average annual wage for construction workers in the United States amounts to $46,350, with an average hourly wage of $22.29.

The BLS data also reveals that the median wage for construction workers stands at $40,750 per year and $19.59 per hour. This figure represents the 50th percentile wage estimation, indicating that 50% of workers earn less than the median, while the remaining 50% earn more.

For those in the lower range, approximately the bottom 10%, construction workers earn around $14.28 per hour or $29,700 per year. In contrast, the top 10% of construction workers earn $34.82 per hour or $72,430 per year.

These statistics shed light on the lucrative nature of the construction industry in California, showcasing the potential for both career growth and financial reward for those employed in this field.

Source: [Bureau of Labor Statistics](https://twitter.com/USDOL/status/1677322472683626496)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

