The Rising Popularity of Sun Protection Gear: Facekinis and Sunscreen Clothing in High Demand

The upgraded “facekini” is on fire! There are shops selling 300,000 pieces! These items are also sold out! Did you buy it?

The high temperature continues, and the popularity of sunscreen products is also rising. The reporter learned that “physical sun protection” equipment such as sun protection clothing, sun protection hats, ice silk cuffs, and sun protection masks have been selling hot recently. Innovative sun protection equipment such as “facekini” and “blush mask” have also become popular items this year.

Sales of high-temperature continuous sun protection equipment are booming

CCTV reporter Chen Haobing: This summer, many people have further upgraded their sunscreen products. There are dozens of sunscreen gloves in a store in Yiwu International Trade City. Among them, there are not only those that show your fingers directly, but also those that do not affect the use of mobile phones. This year, the “facekini” became popular again. Among them, the “facekini” with a hat brim has a total of 4 different colors in this store, and nearly 300,000 pieces have been sold so far.

Many businesses told reporters that they clearly feel that consumers pay more attention to sun protection on the face this year. To this end, they have launched a variety of sun protection masks. For example, this kind of “facekini” that is “armed to the neck” and the gradient “blush mask” are all hot sales.

Dong Wei, an operator of Yiwu International Trade City: This year’s sales are relatively good. It can protect the corners of the eyes and directly cover the places where girls are more prone to freckles. Our store sales have increased by 30% year-on-year.

These sun protection sleeves in front of you are made of nylon, polyester and other materials, which can be matched with different styles of clothing. These innovative and high-value products have attracted many e-commerce wholesalers to purchase.

According to data from e-commerce platforms, consumers in Guangdong, Beijing, and Jiangsu spend the most on sunscreen products. The recent sales of sunscreen clothing, sunscreen masks, sunscreen ice sleeves and other products have increased by more than 50% month-on-month. In addition, the turnover of new sunscreen products in the clothing category increased by 180% year-on-year.

In Yiwu, Zhejiang, this sun protection clothing operator had just negotiated a deal, and the clothes waiting to be shipped were piled up in the aisle. According to the person in charge, their sales of sun protection clothing this year have increased by more than 30% year-on-year.

Men’s sun protection clothing is increasingly diversified due to increased demand

Although female consumers have always been the main force in the consumption of sunscreen clothing, in recent years, the related demand of male consumers has also grown rapidly. Men’s sunscreen clothing, sunscreen pants and other multi-functional sunscreen clothing products with cool feeling and quick drying It’s on fire.

The reporter saw on the e-commerce platform that men’s sun protection clothing mainly includes sun protection clothing, sun protection hats, sleeves and other products, and the monthly sales of many products exceed 10,000 pieces. The data shows that the sales of men’s sunscreen clothing have increased significantly recently.

The emerging new demand for sun protection clothing is attracting more and more clothing brands to enter the market. According to data from the e-commerce platform, in June this year, the number of new sun protection products for men doubled year-on-year, including sun protection clothing, sun protection fisherman hats, oversized men’s parasols, and outdoor ear-hanging neck protection masks.

Out of optimism about the future growth space, some sunscreen clothing brands have increased their investment in design this year. According to the person in charge of the company, they have launched 18 types of men’s sunscreen clothing this year, which is twice the number of last year. The company has also launched a water-repellent outdoor camping sunscreen series for the trendy needs of young people.

