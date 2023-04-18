Home » The risk of crisis scares but does not slow down Italian entrepreneurship
by admin

The risk of crisis scares but does not slow down Italian entrepreneurship

by admin
The risk of crisis scares but does not slow down Italian entrepreneurship

Economic recession and business crisis continue to be an alarm bell for almost nine entrepreneurs out of ten (87%), however, two out of three (65%) believe that it will be a temporary crisis and with less negative effects than in the past. This is what emerges from a survey by Ey Private, conducted last March on 100 companies.

Among the investments necessary to cope with the current complex and volatile context, the report clarifies, Italian companies focus on talent and skills (25%), digital technologies (23%) and sustainability (37%).

Pnrr too complicated

Furthermore, the Pnrr represents a strong lever for entrepreneurs, but 42% believe it is necessary to simplify access to the measures, as the investments in technology linked to the Plan have not had the expected momentum.

The numbers were illustrated on the occasion of the opening of the nominations for the XXVI edition of the award Entrepreneur of the Yearconceived by Ey and aimed at those who have been at the helm of companies that have been active for at least three years, with registered offices in Italy and with a turnover equal to or greater than 40 million euros.

«For 26 years – says the Italy manager of the award, Enrico Lenzi – this award has celebrated the great stories of our country’s companies. The human factor is precisely one of the elements most highlighted by the entrepreneurs interviewed».

