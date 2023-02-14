Listen to the audio version of the article

New move in Italian banking risk. This is a tactical move on Anima Holding, one of the protagonists of the asset management market: Mediobanca, acting as an intermediary on behalf of a financial investor, «announced the immediate start of a reverse accelerated bookbuilding procedure with the intention to purchase a total amount of up to 31,186,587 ordinary shares of Anima Holding, equal to 9% of the share capital”.

The investor, specifies Piazzetta Cuccia…