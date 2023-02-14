12
Assignment to Mediobanca by a person who is not yet a shareholder of the asset management company and does not intend to proceed with a takeover bid in the next 12 months
by Luca Davi
New move in Italian banking risk. This is a tactical move on Anima Holding, one of the protagonists of the asset management market: Mediobanca, acting as an intermediary on behalf of a financial investor, «announced the immediate start of a reverse accelerated bookbuilding procedure with the intention to purchase a total amount of up to 31,186,587 ordinary shares of Anima Holding, equal to 9% of the share capital”.
The investor, specifies Piazzetta Cuccia…
See also Maneuver, spending cuts appear for prisons, wiretapping and ministries. Income that can be combined with odd jobs. A billion for the state