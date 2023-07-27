The RMB Exchange Rate Stabilizes and Rebounds, while Gold Prices Continue to Rise

RMB Exchange Rate Stabilizes and Gold Prices Continue to Rise

In recent news, the RMB exchange rate has stabilized and rebounded while the price of gold continues to rise. On July 26, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate hike, raising the target range of the federal funds rate to 5.25% to 5.5%, which marks a 22-year high. Despite this, the three major U.S. stock indexes had mixed performances, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising for 13 consecutive trading days. Additionally, the U.S. dollar index did not show significant strength, resulting in the central parity rate of the renminbi against the U.S. dollar continuing to appreciate while the price of gold continued to rise. Market analysis suggests that this is due to the fact that the market has already digested the expectation of this rate hike and perceives that the Fed’s rate hike cycle may be coming to an end.

Following the announcement, Fed Chairman Powell addressed concerns regarding the end of the current round of interest rate hikes. Powell’s statement during a press conference suggested that no decisions had been made on future rate hikes, and further rate hikes would be determined based on incoming data. He stated that “if the data shows that it is necessary, there may be a rate hike in September, but there is also a possibility that interest rates will remain unchanged.” Powell emphasized that interest rate cuts are not expected to occur this year, indicating his confidence in the current economic situation.

The possibility of the Fed raising interest rates again in the second half of the year has not been ruled out by the chief economist of CITIC Securities. However, the probability of interest rate cuts within this year is considered to be low.

Interestingly, the impact of interest rate hikes on the U.S. dollar seems to be limited this time. The U.S. dollar index fluctuated and fell during the session, while the offshore RMB against the U.S. dollar exchange rate rose more than 300 basis points and reached a minimum of 7.1163. Over the past six consecutive working days, the central parity rate of RMB against the U.S. dollar has appreciated by over 200 basis points. According to Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, the Fed’s interest rate hike has a limited effect on boosting the U.S. dollar. He believes that RMB assets currently have long-term allocation value and the flexibility of the RMB exchange rate has significantly improved. As a result, he is optimistic about the trend of RMB assets and expects the appreciation of the RMB exchange rate to continue. On the other hand, the outlook for the U.S. dollar is weakening, with limited short-term appreciation potential.

In the midst of these developments, gold prices continue to rise. On July 27, the most active August gold futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange reached $1,982 per ounce, representing a 0.6% increase during the session. The main force of domestic gold futures, the 2310 contract, closed at 459.76 yuan, indicating a 0.63% increase. In the past two weeks, domestic gold prices have shown an upward trend, with Shanghai Gold 2310 rising by 0.88% from July 13 to the evening of July 27.

Consumers’ enthusiasm for buying gold remains high despite the increase in prices. Dai Chongye, the manager of the Guangzhou Dongbai business department, reports that the popularity of gold sales in shopping malls far exceeds that of gold buybacks. Furthermore, gold repurchase has remained relatively stable and has not fluctuated significantly. In the first half of the year, the overall sales of gold reached 86 kilograms, with gold jewelry accounting for approximately 68% and investment gold contracts accounting for 30%. Since July, gold sales in shopping malls have also witnessed a year-on-year increase of about 30%.

As the RMB exchange rate stabilizes and gold prices continue to rise, investors and consumers must carefully navigate these developments and monitor the future directions of the U.S. dollar and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies.

