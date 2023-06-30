The RMB’s Depreciation Against the US Dollar in the First Half of 2023: Examining the Central Bank’s Response and Forecasting the Second Half

In the first half of this year, the Chinese yuan (RMB) experienced a significant depreciation against the US dollar, falling by over 4.4%. On June 30, the spot exchange rate of RMB against the US dollar closed at 7.2620, down 197 points from the previous trading day. The central parity rate of RMB against the US dollar also depreciated by 3.75% in the first half of the year.

The RMB exchange rate against the US dollar had a volatile journey in the first half of the year. It initially experienced rapid appreciation due to domestic economic stabilization policies, optimized epidemic prevention measures, and market expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. However, it later entered a phase of continuous decline in May.

The chief economist of CITIC Securities, Ming Ming, attributes the recent weak performance of the RMB to the strengthening of the US dollar index, which puts passive depreciation pressure on the RMB. Additionally, the bumpy path of China‘s domestic economic recovery is another internal factor affecting the exchange rate.

Despite the sharp fluctuations, the People’s Bank of China has remained calm and has refrained from using tools to intervene in the currency market. The central bank has conveyed confidence to the market and believes that the foreign exchange market remains stable. The lack of substantive policies after the RMB broke the “7” mark is due to market players following the law of “buying low and selling high.” This behavior helps to converge exchange rate expectations and trends, preventing unnecessary market chaos.

Bank of China Securities’ chief economist, Xu Gao, suggests that the depreciation of the RMB is highly controllable. The People’s Bank of China still has powerful means to affect the exchange rate, such as the central parity rate and foreign exchange settlement operation, which have not been used yet.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, market sentiments are not pessimistic about the RMB exchange rate. Ping An Securities expects the RMB to rebound amid market shocks, while Western Securities believes that the RMB exchange rate may experience two-way fluctuations but is unlikely to continue unilateral depreciation.

It is anticipated that the People’s Bank of China may take measures if the RMB depreciates to the level of 7.3, which was the low point of the last round of RMB depreciation in November 2022. Stabilizing the exchange rate expectations and bolstering the domestic economy will be crucial in determining the RMB’s future trajectory.

Please note that the information provided in this article does not constitute investment advice and should be acted upon at your own risk.

