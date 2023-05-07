Home » The robot lawyer in the office? Only 4.5% fear it
Business

The robot lawyer in the office? Only 4.5% fear it

by admin
The robot lawyer in the office? Only 4.5% fear it

In California, the first robot lawyer has been forced to withdraw from his announced debut, in a Court, as a defender in a routine hearing on a speeding ticket. The state prosecutors thought about cutting off an unborn career, who proposed six months in prison to the CEO of DoNotPay. In Italy, the advocacy is more relaxed and, while focusing on the human jurist, looks with interest at an assistant robot who analyzes the vast sea of ​​data and laws, which rises every day, leaving the protection of the legal rights and the choice of strategies to adopt in the process.

The proof that lawyers are not afraid of artificial competition, but are steadfast in fearing that exercised by colleagues is in the numbers: only 4.5% are concerned about the algorithm, while 48% are apprehensive about the large number of colleagues. However, there are no doubts that Italian lawyers consider the entry of artificial intelligence into the profession, by now a reality. The European Bar Council itself and the European lawyer association have drawn up the “Guide to artificial intelligence for lawyers”.

THURSDAY 25 MAY

The impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession

The protagonists: Paola Severino (vice president of the Luiss Guido Carli University), Manuela Perrone (Il Sole 24 Ore)

See also  Ddl Capitali, here are the measures to speed up the listing

You may also like

Minimum wage and work, Schlein mends with Conte:...

Municipalities will cost eight billion euros to replace...

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Leasing: top offer for €270...

Furious Conte: “Bulimic government on appointments. Pd? No...

Digitization in medium-sized companies: “Welcome to the 21st...

Goodbye citizenship income. Here’s what those who lose...

Prime Broker by Scalable Capital: Now 3 Months...

Alzheimer, from Lilly an encouraging drug against the...

Salary models at Recup, Einhorn & Co.: The...

Gas: imports from Russia in free fall while...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy