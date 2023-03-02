Listen to the audio version of the article

After the searches, the acquisitions of documents and the seizures carried out yesterday morning by the Guardia di Finanza in the Milan offices of the cryptocurrency platform The Rock Trading, yesterday afternoon the chief prosecutor of Milan Marcello Viola confirmed the opening of an investigation into the matter. Four prosecutors who will investigate: they are the deputies Eugenio Fusco and Tiziana Siciliano, respectively heads of the IV department (consumer protection scams and computer crimes) and of the II department…