Listen to the audio version of the article

Still all blocked. For the 34,000 customers stranded in the Italian crypto-platform The rock trading, the nightmare is not over. The message that appears on the site – where until last week they could access and consult their wallet – is always the same: “communication of interruption of the platform”. The message arrived like a bolt from the blue on Friday 17 February, a date that will make the superstitious reflect. Since then, no news. Il Sole 24 Ore contacted the founder…