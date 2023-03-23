The crypto crash

There are some new numbers, which concern the hole to be filled and the investors involved, but the essential is missing, i.e. the indication of a person willing to take the role of director of Digital Rock Trading, the holding company of the broker The Rock Trading, one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges in Italy, whose activities have been suspended for more than a month. This is the bankruptcy outcome of the shareholders’ meeting of the parent company which then closed with a vote that gives the next meeting, in a month’s time, the task of trying again. On the vote requested by one of the founders, Andrea Medri, the “no” of the other founder Davide Barbieri should be noted, to highlight, but there was no great need, the rift between the two.

We were talking about the news. The shortfall of the company founded by Barbieri and Medri would fluctuate between 15 and 20 million euros, while the people involved would be much less than the 34,000 we were talking about, we would be just over 12,000, of which 4,000 have less than 10 euros, therefore they are in fact inactive customers. All this information came from the answers Medri gave to the questions received at the meeting.

Court of Milan

As mentioned, however, the problem is the lack of an administrator at the moment and for this reason in all probability, the court of Milan should accept the mayors’ request to place the company in receivership. With the appointment of a commissioner, the whole game would reopen also from the point of view of checks on the actual shortfalls and on the investors involved.

The drama began on February 21st (but the first problems date back to the 17th) when a disturbing message appeared on the website of the cryptocurrency trading company: “The Rock Trading – we read – announces that it has become necessary to interrupt the operation of its platform, due to difficulties encountered in managing liquidity”. Concern soon gave way to desperation when it became known that at the disposal of the Milan prosecutor’s office (the investigation is coordinated by the deputy prosecutors Eugenio Fusco and Tiziana Siciliano and by the prosecutors Francesco Cajani and Maura Ripamonti) the financiers of the Economic Police Unit -Financial were searching and acquiring documents in the headquarters of the group.

The investigations

Not only. From the searches it emerged that in addition to blocking operations, The Rock Trading had severed relations with the credit institution which had provided the platform with account relationships through which to operate since the establishment of the company. At a certain point Banca Sella moved on to the Irish Modulr. Violations relating to the correct preparation of the financial statements were also found.

“At the state of the art – read the press release of the Gdf – we proceed to verify the possible commission of computer crimes and verify the possible configuration of corporate crimes”. The investigations are directed towards the crimes of fraud and embezzlement, while the other file, the one opened in Florence, has computer fraud and abusive access to the same computer system as a crime hypothesis. In addition to the company’s offices in Milan, Genoa and Padua, the financiers had searched the Barbieri and Medri homes, while other investigations are underway to verify the management of liquidity and the destination of the collected sums.

Collective action

Sites, the union that has launched a collective action to protect the platform’s customers and has already garnered the support of about 200 investors, it will continue in its battle: “In the event of bankruptcy of the company – recalls the national secretary Domenico Bacci – investors will be able to file a liability and if they want they will be able to take part in the constitution of a collective civil action in the criminal process that we are promoting. The protective action is also aimed at those who had participated in the crowdfunding (for a couple of million euros) launched in September 2020 by the parent company, Digital Rock Holding (DRH)”.